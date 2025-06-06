Help the Royal Oak Leprechauns "Strike out Cancer"
June 6, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Royal Oak Leprechauns News Release
Cancer impacts us all, and the Royal Oak Leprechauns believe in the power of sports to make a real difference. Two game nights this season are designated as Strike Out Cancer - Saturday, June 7 against the Rockford Rivets and Wednesday, July 2 against the Traverse City Pit Spitters. Fans can purchase tickets for cancer patients and survivors using the "Add-On" feature in our box office.
The Leprechauns will also sell exclusive "Strike Out Cancer" gear, with proceeds donated to cancer organizations. Fans can donate online through September, as every dollar helps "Strike Out Cancer."
As fans, players and community members, we can unite against this disease. Let's make every game a Win not only for the Leprechauns, but also for those battling cancer and their families. Strike Out Cancer's partners include Henry Ford Health, Game On Cancer, and Gilda's Club Metro Detroit.
