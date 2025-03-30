Royal Oak Leprechaun Alumni Populating Minor League MLB Rosters

March 30, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Royal Oak Leprechauns News Release







Royal Oak, MI - Major League Baseball enjoyed its Opening Day across both leagues this past Thursday through the weekend. And now the MLB Minor League teams are in queue to start their Opening Days this coming week. Most teams will hit their respective diamonds on Friday, April 4th. Several Leprechauns have secured minor league spots and are working their way up to The Show. Here's an update:

Trent Farquhar, second baseman, was assigned to the Double-A Reading Fightin' Phils in the Philadelphia Phillies organization in late March in Reading, PA. and will don #7. Farquhar was a standout with Leprechauns in the 2021 season and eventually signed a Free Agent contract.

The Dearborn native, who started his career at Bowling Green, transferred to Michigan State University before leaving for the big leagues. The bats left/throws right standout second baseman also plays shortstop and third.

Left-handed-pitcher, Derek Clark - another 2021 Leprechaun alum, takes the mound this season for the Single-A Inland Empire 66ers in San Bernardino, CA, as #16 for the Los Angeles Angels organization. Clark spent one season at West Virginia University after transferring from Division II Northwood University. Clark pitched four complete games, throwing 97.2 innings with a 3.23 ERA. He finished with 91 strikeouts while walking only 23 batters. Clark became the first former Northwood player selected since 2019, when the St. Louis Cardinals drafted David Vinsky in the 15th round.

He holds Northwood records for career wins (23), innings pitched (264) and strikeouts (259). He also holds season records for innings pitched (103) and strikeouts (104). He was named an NAIA all-American in 2023. Derek Clark, a former member of the Northwood University baseball team, was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the ninth round of the 2024 Major League Baseball draft (262nd overall).

Griffin Kilander, pitcher, will start the 2025 season on the Single-A Salem Red Sox pitching staff in Salem, Virginia, wearing #49. Kilander put in parts of three seasons with the Leprechauns before being drafted in round 16 as the 477th overall pick by the Boston Red Sox this past July. He played collegiately at Wayne State University for three seasons appearing in 34 games, started 23 with a 14-6 record. He pitched 154.2 inning for the Warriors with a 3.61 ERA, 136 strikeouts and gave up 43 walks. With the Leprechauns, Kilander pitched in three games this past season, winning one, throwing 10.1 innings with 13 strikeouts. He was drafted

Jake Jekielek will wear #47 on the mound for the 2025 season as a member of the Single A- Texas Rangers Affiliate, the Hickory Crawdads in Hickory, NC. The relief pitcher played two years in the Northwoods League - this past season for the Leprechauns and was an All Star. Drafted by the Texas Rangers as the 315th pick overall in the 10th round, he was a stalwart reliever for the Leprechauns. Appearing in 13 games, he garnered two wins, one loss and seven saves over 24.2 innings pitched. He gave up only 10 hits and four runs (two earned) while collecting 29 strikeouts, giving up 10 walks to post a .073 ERA.

Zach MacDonald will be in Lakeland, Florida playing for the Detroit Tigers Single-A affiliate, Lakeland Tigers with the #34 on his back. MacDonald was the 446th overall pick in the 15th round of the 2024, MLB Draft for the Detroit Tigers. The 2021 Leprechaun alum was a three-year starter at Miami (OH) and slashed .337/.462/.683 across 54 games last spring with the Redhawks. While driving in 62 RBI, MacDonald tied the program record with 20 home runs and ended his career second all-time with 43 home runs.

A First-Team All-MAC and MAC All-Defensive Team member, MacDonald led the MAC in slugging percentage, while finishing second in home runs and OPS. For his stellar year, MacDonald was the first Miami player to be named to the ABCA/Rawlings East All-Region since 2012.

The Royal Oak Leprechauns open their 2025 season on Memorial Day, Monday, May 26 against the Kalamazoo Growlers, first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 30, 2025

Royal Oak Leprechaun Alumni Populating Minor League MLB Rosters - Royal Oak Leprechauns

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.