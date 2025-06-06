Rockers Host Historic Night at Capital Credit Union Park
June 6, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Green Bay Rockers News Release
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (6-5) return to Capital Credit Union Park tonight for the second game of a home-home series against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (4-6), following a dominant 16-2 victory in Thursday's opener at Herr-Baker Field. With momentum on the field and excitement in the stands, tonight's matchup is set to be a milestone event in Rockers history.
Tonight is Educators Appreciation Night, presented by Green Bay Packers Give Back. As part of the evening's celebration, Packers Give Back is donating $5,000 to benefit local classrooms through a unique, game-driven promotion.
Three Rockers Players; Cayden Sheffield, Justin Journette, and Cooper Smith will swing Rawlings bats painted to resemble a writing utensil, marker, and pen. Each successful at-bat by one of these three players will activate a donation to a teacher in attendance, based on the following scale:
- Single or Walk - $250
- Double - $500
- Triple - $750
- Home Run - $1,000
If the full $5,000 is not distributed through gameplay, the remaining funds will be divided among educators at the ballpark.
All Teachers were invited to register for a complimentary ticket, and their guests may purchase $6 discounted tickets to join in the fun.
The game will also feature the first all-female broadcast crew in Green Bay Rockers history. This historic moment highlights the growing representation of women in sports broadcasting and marks a significant step forward in expanding opportunities across the industry.
Images from this story
|
Green Bay Rockers outfielder Justin Journette
Northwoods League Stories from June 6, 2025
- Stingers Split the Double Header in Minot - Willmar Stingers
- Rockers Host Historic Night at Capital Credit Union Park - Green Bay Rockers
- A Blueprint for Success: Lakeshore Wins Second Consecutive Game Backed by Strong Pitching - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Kingfish Fall to Chinooks in First Extra Innings Game of the Season - Kenosha Kingfish
- Express Drop All Three Games of Road Trip, Fall to 4-7 - Eau Claire Express
- Rox Come back to Win in Ninth, 7-6 - St. Cloud Rox
- MoonDogs Take a Loss to the Rox in Game 3 - Mankato MoonDogs
- Honkers Snap Losing Streak with Dominant 11-5 Win over Eau Claire Express. - Rochester Honkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.