Rockers Host Historic Night at Capital Credit Union Park

June 6, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers outfielder Justin Journette

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (6-5) return to Capital Credit Union Park tonight for the second game of a home-home series against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (4-6), following a dominant 16-2 victory in Thursday's opener at Herr-Baker Field. With momentum on the field and excitement in the stands, tonight's matchup is set to be a milestone event in Rockers history.

Tonight is Educators Appreciation Night, presented by Green Bay Packers Give Back. As part of the evening's celebration, Packers Give Back is donating $5,000 to benefit local classrooms through a unique, game-driven promotion.

Three Rockers Players; Cayden Sheffield, Justin Journette, and Cooper Smith will swing Rawlings bats painted to resemble a writing utensil, marker, and pen. Each successful at-bat by one of these three players will activate a donation to a teacher in attendance, based on the following scale:

- Single or Walk - $250

- Double - $500

- Triple - $750

- Home Run - $1,000

If the full $5,000 is not distributed through gameplay, the remaining funds will be divided among educators at the ballpark.

All Teachers were invited to register for a complimentary ticket, and their guests may purchase $6 discounted tickets to join in the fun.

The game will also feature the first all-female broadcast crew in Green Bay Rockers history. This historic moment highlights the growing representation of women in sports broadcasting and marks a significant step forward in expanding opportunities across the industry.

