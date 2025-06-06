Lakeshore Unable to Sweep Fish Bowl Series

June 6, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







KENOSHA, Wis (WYATT BAUMEYER). - After a promising start to the series against the Kenosha Kingfish, the Lakeshore Chinooks were unable to complete the Fish Bowl Series sweep Thursday night at Simmons Field, losing 4-2.

In what was another pitchers' duel - the Chinooks' third-straight game with a combined run total under seven - Lakeshore faced a thin margin for error; however, unlike the previous two games, the Chinook pitching staff struggled with command from the get-go.

After recording a groundout on the first pitch of the inning, Lakeshore starter Aaron Robinson lost his command rather quickly. The left-hander proceeded to walk the next three Kingfish batters on 12 pitches, creating a bases-loaded jam with only one out.

Despite Robinson working out of the jam, the theme of wildness continued throughout the evening.

Without recording an out in the second, Robinson was pulled out of the game after consecutive hit-by-pitches. His replacement, right-hander Jackson Bahn, struggled as well with command, walking three over 3 and Ã¢..." innings.

In total, the Chinooks' pitching staff walked eight Kingfish, compared to only one Kingfish walk.

"They threw strikes, and if you throw strikes, you'll keep yourself in the game," Chinooks' manager Mikel Moreno said on the success of the Kenosha pitching, a pitching staff that only allowed six Lakeshore runs in 19 innings.

Right-hander Tanner Johnson started for the Kingfish and kept the Chinooks at bay over seven innings. Johnson struck out and allowed just six hits, yet Lakeshore still out-hit Kenosha 7-5.

The only real momentum Lakeshore had was on a sixth-inning lead-off Drew Reynolds solo home run - his second of the series - and the confrontation that transpired while Reynolds crossed home plate after circling the bases.

Reynolds said something to Kingfish catcher Ryan Bakes, and the two exchanged some colorful words. However, nothing else transpired afterward.

Moreno said the heat of the moment got the best of the two players.

The most surprising part about the home run wasn't the words exchanged but the fact that there was a home run in the first place.

Throughout the two-game series in Kenosha, the wind was constantly blowing in, knocking down every ball hit into the air.

The wind was most apparent during pregame batting practice, where many normal home runs were instead deep flyouts.

"If I were an offensive player, I wouldn't want to play here because the ball just dies here," Moreno said.

Another possible answer for why the Chinooks have struggled offensively is the continued pile-up of injuries.

After re-injuring his lower half running to first base on Wednesday, outfielder Jacob Kowes did not start for the Chinooks on Thursday.

However, trailing by two in the ninth, Kowes pinch-hit.

Moreno said Kowes was available to hit exclusively in a "one swing situation," meaning the game was within a batter of being tied, which is precisely what the Chinooks found themselves in after catcher Dominic Kilber walked.

Kowes grounded out to end the game, but his plate appearance showed that the severity of his injury wasn't as bad as the team initially thought.

Unfortunately, as Kowes returned from injury, Lakeshore lost two more players Thursday night.

Starting catcher Jack Kleveno exited after taking a foul ball off his mask, and left fielder Nate Gray departed after pulling a muscle in his leg while running to first.

Moreno stressed the importance of stretching and will now implement a pregame arm care and stretching routine to ensure his roster remains healthy for the over 50 games remaining.

The Chinooks return home Friday at 6:35 p.m. as they take on the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders for the third time. Right-hander Koehn Thomas is expected to start.







Northwoods League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.