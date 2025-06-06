Woodchucks Walk-off Mallards, Win Third Straight

WAUSAU, WI- The Madison Mallards were once down to their final strike in the ninth inning, trailing 4-2, before Davis Hamilton and Brock Lulewiscz delivered back-to-back single to tie the game. In the tenth, the Mallards took the lead 5-4 on a Gavin Brozozowski RBI single. What looked like two straight wins for Wausau against their rivals felt lost.

However, the mentality of the Woodchucks remained constant: fight until the very. End. After multiple tight losses this year, Wausau got on the right side of one Friday night.

Courtesy runner Dylan Schlotterback (Paris JC/Kansas) started the bottom of the tenth at second base, per league rules. He quickly moved to third base on a past ball, while Anthony Quigley took a leadoff walk. Noah Malone (Loyola Marymount) would drive in Schlotterback on a fielder's choice groundout to make it 5-5. That moved Quigley to second base.

The next hitter Josh McClintock (Dodge City CC/Western Illinois) took another walk, and then, with Max Soliz (Kansas) at the plate, Wausau coach Corey Thompson took a chance. With two strikes on Soliz, Thompson called for a double steal. Quigley moved to third base, and when the throw came there from Madison's catcher, it got behind third baseman Brock Lulewiscz, the man who had tied the game back in the ninth, and into left field.

Quigley would score the game-winning run to clinch Wausau's first walk-off win of the season, and its second win against Madison. With the win, Wausau moves into sole possession of first place in the Great Lakes West Division for the first time this season. The error that forced the winning run across was Madison's sixth on the night, a new season high for the Mallards.

The Woodchucks finished the game strong, but they also started it strong as well. After Wausau got out of a bases loaded jam in the top of the first, Ryan Pruitt (South Florida) and Dylan Schlotterback each got base hits to open the bottom half of the frame. Quigley would bring Pruitt in on a sacrifice fly, and Noah Malone followed with an RBI double to make it 2-0.

Wausau then capitalized in the third, Noah Malone getting on base with an infield single and moving to second base on a throwing error. Malone would then steal third and come home on another ball that was thrown into left field. Malone finished the day 2-3, reaching base four times and recording three RBIs in the cleanup spot.

While Madison picked up two runs in the fourth, Wausau made it 4-2 in the fifth, taking four walks in the inning, and Noah Malone earning the RBI when he took one of those walks with the bases loaded. That's all the runs Wausau would get until the big two runs in the tenth that sealed the first extra-inning win in the Woodchucks' season.

Once again, Wausau's pitching staff led the way, with the Woodchucks only allowing 10 runs to the Mallards in the two home wins. On Friday, Mason Morello (New York University) came out of the bullpen early and gave up two unearned runs in 4.1 innings pitched, his longest appearance of the summer. Garrett Landry (Stephen F. Austin) backed him up, pitching the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings and giving up no earned runs. While Kade Douglas (CSU-Pueblo) couldn't hold on in the ninth, he got out of a jam in the tenth to open the door for Wausau's comeback win.

The Woodchucks are the first team to beat the Madison Mallards twice this season, and with the walk-off win, the Mallards have now lost back-to-back games. Madison has now lost all four games this season by one run apiece, and it was the Mallards' second loss this year in extras. Wausau is now 6-2 at home this season and got to celebrate the win with postgame fireworks at Athletic Park.

Wausau now has a chance to win the four-game series against the Mallards when the Woodchucks travel to Warner Park to face Madison on the road on Saturday and Sunday. The first pitch for the Woodchucks against the Mallards in the state capital will be at 6:35 p.m. tomorrow night, with Wausau native Sam Nitzke (Angelina College/UT-Tyler) expected to take the mound to start. The next event at Athletic Park will be the first-ever game for the Wausau Ignite softball team, as they host the La Crosse Steam on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. The first ever Northwoods League softball game in Wausau will begin at 6:35 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets to every game at Athletic Park this season by visiting woodchucks.com and https://northwoodsleague.com/wausau-ignite/.







