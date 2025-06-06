Rockers Split Series After Surprise Loss to Fond du Lac

June 6, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers fall to the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders in a surprising 2-6 loss on Friday night at Capital Credit Union Park, despite having a blowout 16-2 victory yesterday. Seven fielding errors for the Rockers was to blame for tonight's loss.

Despite the score of yesterday's matchup, the Dock Spiders were off to a hot start after scoring two runs in the second inning. The Dock Spiders were able to keep the Rockers scoreless until the 3rd inning when Green Bay's Max Humphrey's single to center field allowed Cayden Sheffield to score. However, the Dock Spiders shut down the momentum of the Rockers quickly, only allowing them to score one more run in the 6th inning. The Rockers saw their victory fade as Fond Du Lac's Matt Hansen hit a solo home run into right field to increase the lead 4-2. The Dock Spiders scored two more runs, one in the 8th inning and one in the 9th to solidify their lead. Despite multiple pitching changes for the Rockers, they couldn't stop the Spidey Senses of the Dock Spiders.

Although the Rockers faced a shocking loss, their pitching was strong. Kenney Fabian started things off on the mound before passing the ball to Maddox Long. Long pitched shutout innings before Mac Yarbrough and Kamar Dove finished things off.

The Rockers will shake off their loss as they prepare to face the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters for the second time this season. Our next home game is the Pickleball Paddle giveaway sponsored by Pepsi, on June 8th. That night will also feature a pre-game concert performance by Fire on High Duo. Fans can follow the team's updates and game coverage on the Green Bay Rockers' official website and social media channels.







Northwoods League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.