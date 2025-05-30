Growlers Fall 2-3 in Series Opener in Traverse City

May 30, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (3-2) handed the Traverse City Pit Spitters (1-4) their first win of the season as the Growlers offense fell just short in a 3-2 final

Adam Berghorst and Grant Garman were in the midst of a pitchers duel the entire night, but Kalamazoo's Berghorst loaded the bases in the first before escaping with a Brandon Sanchez double play. The scoring started with an Isaac Sturgess RBI single in the third inning, before the Growlers would answer back immediately in the top of the fourth, capitalizing on two Traverse City errors. The pitchers duel would continue, until the sixth inning, when Cade Collins would bring in Brandon Sanchez by sending a ball over the right field fence off Berghorst, and break the 1-1 tie, giving the Pit Spitters a 3-1 advantage.

Following the sixth, both teams would go to the bullpen, as Traverse City brought in Mason Hill and the Growlers entered Kael Gahan. The Growlers would tack one on against Hill, via Mike Sprockett single, while Gahan would pitch a scoreless eighth. In the ninth inning, Kalamazoo would put runners on first and second with two gone, before Micah Rienstra-Kiracofe would ground out to Traverse City's Mitchell Grannan to end the game.

Traverse City's Garman would earn the win, while Grannan earned the save. Adam Berghorst took his first loss of the season. Kalamazoo and Traverse City will face off again Saturday night at 7:05 p.m., with the game available on Northwoods League+.







Northwoods League Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.