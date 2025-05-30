Rivets' Series Opener at Wisconsin Rapids Postponed, Will Play Doubleheader Saturday

May 30, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - Friday's game between the Rockford Rivets and the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, scheduled to take place at Witter Field in Wisconsin Rapids, has been postponed until Saturday, May 31.

The Rivets and Rafters will now play a doubleheader on Saturday. Game 1 will begin at 3:35 p.m. CT and Game 2 will begin 30 minutes following the conclusion of Game 1. Additionally, the first game will be a standard nine-inning game, while the second game will be shortened to seven innings.

Friday's game was suspended and ultimately postponed after just seven pitches in the top of the first inning. Rafters starting pitcher Seth Spencer struck out Rivets shortstop Cal Jones and delivered one ball to right fielder AJ Malzone before the tarp was brought onto the field and after a delay of over an hour, the decision was made to halt play for the night.

The Rivets entered play Friday in a four-way tie atop the Great Lakes East division after a 3-1 start to the 2025 season that featured a two-game home sweep of the Traverse City Pit Spitters and a series split in Green Bay against the Rockers. They had scored double digit runs in back-to-back games before recording just two hits and suffering their first loss of the season on Thursday night, 5-4.

Luke Guest (Northern Colorado) was slated to start on the mound for Rockford on Friday and will now take the ball on Saturday afternoon. The right-hander has made one appearance out of the bullpen this season, pitching one inning and allowing no runs.







Northwoods League Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.