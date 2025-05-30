Madison Mallards Fall to Battle Creek Battle Jacks in 11-Inning Marathon
May 30, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Madison Mallards News Release
Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards (2-2) came back from behind to force extra innings at Warner Park, but ultimately fell to the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (4-1) 5-4 in 11 innings.
Already with a 1-0 advantage in the third inning, the Battle Jacks added on to the lead when Sam Griffith (Oakland University) drew a bases loaded walk. Charlie Berry (Truman State University) then extended the lead to 4-0 with a two-run double.
The Mallards were able to get back into it with a run in the bottom half of the inning, coming on a Shai Robinson (Illinois State) RBI groundout. Madison scored two more in the bottom of the fourth inning to get within one run.
The score remained 4-3 in favor of the Battle Jacks through the middle innings of the game, as both bullpens rattled off scoreless frames. Then in the bottom of the eighth, Dom Jacoby (Harper College) stepped up and tied the game with an opposite-field solo home run. It was the first home run for Jacoby as a Mallard.
The game went to extra innings tied at four, and both teams stranded a runner at third in the tenth to send the contest to the eleventh inning. Ryan Skjonsby (Washington State University) gave Battle Creek a 5-4 lead with an RBI single, and the Mallards weren't able to answer in the bottom of the inning.
Ayden Benson (Fort Scott Community College) picked up the win for the Battle Jacks in relief, his first of the season. Brayden Gilson (Newberry College) was charged with the loss for the Mallards. Jacob Whiteman (Towson University) earned his first save of the year.
The Mallards and Battle Jacks will meet once again on Saturday night at Warner Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
