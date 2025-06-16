Express Down Larks in Stunner

June 16, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Monday, the Eau Claire Express were down to their final strike, trailing 2-1, with a runner on second and two men out in the top of the 9th inning. Sam Erickson sent a 2-2 pitch into center field. Marcelino Alonso was running on the pitch and scored easily from second base.

The very next batter, Quintin Coats, hit a towering drive to left field that cleared the wall, as the Express took a 4-2 lead."That probably ranks second in my career," said Coats. "I knew right off the bat."

"We finally put a runner on second with less than two men out," said Express manager Dale Varsho. "Quinton had a really good pitch to hit, and he did not miss it."

Ultimately, the Larks bats failed them again on Monday evening. Despite scoring two runs, the Larks recorded just one base hit. Express starting pitcher Jace Kirby was phenomenal, going five scoreless innings, striking out eight batters.

The Larks pitching staff was terrific. Evan Langston made his first start of the season, and cruised through five innings. In the 6th, he gave up one unearned run after airmailing a throw to first on a bunt. On a stolen base attempt with runners on first and third, Ricardo Aponte's throw down got away, allowing a run to score.

The Express improved to 8-14, while the Larks dropped to 6-15. The two teams will play a doubleheader on June 17th. Game one is set for 9:35 a.m. and game two will begin at 6:35 p.m. CST at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.







