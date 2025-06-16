Game One Suspended Due to Inclement Weather

June 16, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - Tonight's game at Witter Field between the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters and the Traverse City Pit Spitters has been suspended due to inclement weather.

At the time of suspension, the Pit Spitters and Rafters were about to begin the top of the 11th inning with the score tied at 7-7.

Monday's game will be resumed at 5:05PM CT, Tuesday night, with the next game's first pitch set for 30 minutes following the suspended game. The rainout is the first of the Pit Spitters 2025 season.







