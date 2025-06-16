Game One Suspended Due to Inclement Weather
June 16, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release
Wisconsin Rapids, WI - Tonight's game at Witter Field between the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters and the Traverse City Pit Spitters has been suspended due to inclement weather.
At the time of suspension, the Pit Spitters and Rafters were about to begin the top of the 11th inning with the score tied at 7-7.
Monday's game will be resumed at 5:05PM CT, Tuesday night, with the next game's first pitch set for 30 minutes following the suspended game. The rainout is the first of the Pit Spitters 2025 season.
Northwoods League Stories from June 16, 2025
- MoonDogs Win at Badlands - Mankato MoonDogs
- Express Down Larks in Stunner - Bismarck Larks
- Game One Suspended Due to Inclement Weather - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Madison Mallards Fall Short Against Rockford Rivets - Madison Mallards
- Blalock's Monster Night Leads Rivets to Dominant Victory over Mallards - Rockford Rivets
- Chinooks Blanked in Green Bay, Remain Bottom of Great Lakes West - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Dock Spiders Take Down Kingfish for Third Straight Win - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rockers Blank Chinooks in Game 1 - Green Bay Rockers
- Rox vs Stingers Postponed to Tuesday Doubleheader - St. Cloud Rox
- Woodchucks Drop Second Straight on the Road - Wausau Woodchucks
- Tommy Farmer Plays Hero on Father's Day, Walks-Off the Honkers 4-3 - Duluth Huskies
- Rockers Look to Stay Hot at Home against Lakeshore - Green Bay Rockers
- Royal Oak Leprechauns Host Monday Night Baseball Trivia Night and Tuesday's Healthcare Hero Night - Royal Oak Leprechauns
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Traverse City Pit Spitters Stories
- Game One Suspended Due to Inclement Weather
- Rockers Sweep Spitters with Tough Pitching
- Humphrey Strikes Twice as Spitters Are Walked Off
- Spitters End Homestand on a High Note
- Tough Pitching Leads Game One Loss