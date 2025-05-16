Coaching Staff Returns for 2025 Season

The Duluth Huskies are thrilled to announce the return of their entire coaching staff for the 2025 Northwoods League season. Leading the charge is Head Coach and Field Manager Marcus Pointer, who enters his sixth season at the helm. Joining him are Assistant Coaches Jake Pashby and Jake Lewis, both bringing valuable experience and a deep understanding of the game to the dugout.

With this experienced coaching trio returning, the Duluth Huskies are poised for a competitive and exciting 2025 season. Fans can look forward to a team guided by seasoned leaders dedicated to player development and on-field success.

Fans will have the perfect opportunity to reconnect with returning coaches during Media Day on Sunday, May 25, from 11 AM to 1 PM at Wade Stadium. Stop by to say hello, grab a photo or autograph, and hear firsthand how they're preparing to lead the Huskies into another thrilling season. It's a can't-miss event for any fan looking to kick off the summer and build excitement for the home opener on May 31st.







