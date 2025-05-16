Northwoods League Unveils Exciting 2025 Broadcast Schedule

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League (NWL) is excited to announce its 2025 broadcast schedule, delivering an unparalleled viewing experience for baseball and softball fans across North America and beyond. Entering its 32nd season, the NWL continues to innovate, bringing elite collegiate summer baseball and softball to a global audience through a robust lineup of streaming and broadcast platforms.

"We are thrilled to roll out our 2025 broadcast schedule, which reflects our commitment to expanding access and enhancing the fan experience," said Ryan Voz, President/Commissioner of Northwoods League Baseball. "With partnerships like ESPN+, paired with the Northwoods League+ platform, we're bringing the excitement of NWL baseball to more fans than ever before."

Kathryn Reynolds, Northwoods League Softball President/Commissioner, added, "Our partnership with the Women's Sports Network and expanded broadcast options on ESPN+ and Northwoods League+ will shine a spotlight on the incredible talent and competitive spirit of our softball athletes. This schedule ensures fans can follow every pitch and cheer for the future stars of women's softball."

Key Highlights of the 2025 Broadcast Schedule:

ESPN+ Coverage: Fans can catch the action with NWL games streamed live daily on ESPN+, the premier sports streaming service. Select regular-season baseball and softball games will be available with an ESPN+ subscription.

Northwoods League+ Platform: All non-ESPN+ games will stream live on the Northwoods League+ app, available on web, iOS, Android, AppleTV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and Roku. Registration remains free, providing an industry-standard interface for seamless viewing. Regular season games will be available on-demand for one week following each live event.

Women's Sports Network (WSN) Partnership: The NWL continues its groundbreaking collaboration with the Women's Sports Network to showcase Northwoods League Softball. Select games will highlight the skill and passion of NWL softball athletes, bringing dedicated coverage to fans.

The 2025 season, featuring 24 baseball teams and five softball teams, kicks off on May 26 for baseball and June 10 for softball.







