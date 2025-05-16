Former Kenosha Kingfish Colton Gordon Debuts with the Astros

Rochester, Minn.







Rochester, Minn. - Former Kenosha Kingfish Colton Gordon made his Major League debut on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Gordon is the 386th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Gordon, who played collegiately at the University of Central Florida, played for the Kingfish in 2018 and 2019. He was drafted in the 8th round of the 2021 MLB draft by the Houston Astros.

In 2018 with the Kingfish, Gordon appeared in 10 games and was 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA. He struck out nine batters in 14.2 innings. In 2019 Gordon pitched in 22.0 innings across 10 games and was 2-2 with a 1.23 ERA. He struck out 31 batters and had one save.

Gordon started his professional career in 2022 with the Astros Rookie level Orange team in the Florida Complex League. After two games he went to the Astros Blue team in the Florida Complex League. He would pitch in four games before moving to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers of the Low-A Carolina League. After five games in Fayetteville, he was promoted to the Asheville Tourists of the High-A South Atlantic League. For the season he pitched in 15 games and was 2-1 with a 2.35 ERA. He struck out 78 batters in 53.2 innings and had one save.

In 2023 Gordon started the year with Corpus Christi Hooks of the Double-A Texas League. After 20 games he was sent to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys in the Triple-A Pacific Coast League. Between the two clubs he was a combined 7-7 with a 4.14 ERA. He continued his high strikeout rate with 151 in 128.1 innings.

Gordon spent the 2024 season in Sugar Land. He pitched in 25 games and was 8-2 with a 3.94 ERA. He struck out 124 batters in 123.1 innings.

Prior to his call-up to the Astros, Gordon had appeared in eight games with Sugar Land and was 4-0 with 43 strikeouts in 42.1 innings with a 2.55 ERA. In his Major League debut against the Kansas City Royals, Gordon started the game and went 4.1 innings allowing three runs on seven hits with three strikeouts.







