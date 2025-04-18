Rockers Ink Columbia University, Barry University Players

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers have announced the signings of two players from Columbia University with right-handed pitcher, Tomas Lopez, joining his teammate, infielder Eric Jeon, on the Rockers this summer. The team also announced the signing of right-handed reliever and Barry University product Aiden Ewe.

Tomas Lopez - RHP - 6'3"/210 - Redshirt Sophomore

After spending his freshman season at Columbia recovering from an arm injury, Lopez has gotten back on the bump for Columbia this spring and has thrown 3.0 innings with 5 strikeouts so far while not allowing an earned run. A June 2023 graduate of Redondo Union High School in Redondo Beach, California, he was a Second Team Bay League selection his sophomore year, First Team Bay League selection his junior season and Bay League MVP during his senior year. He also garnered All-CIF First Team selection honors his senior year and All-Area First Team.

Eric Jeon - IF - 5'11"/200 - Sophomore

After a breakout freshman campaign a year ago, Jeon suffered a hamate bone fracture at the end of February after only appearing in one game and going 1-for-4. With a recovery period of 6-8 weeks, he is set to be ready to rock in Green Bay this summer. As a freshman he appeared in 42 games and made 40 starts while being named a Second Team All-Ivy League selection. He also received Columbia's Rookie of the Year award after slashing .320/.391/.523 with 49 hits, 19 of those for extra bases. He also had 92 assists and turned 12 double plays in the infield. He is a native of Fullerton, California, where he was a four-year letterman, Gateway League and Team MVP, All-CIF First Team selection, and Whittier All-Area Player of the Year.

Aiden Ewe - RHP - 6'4"/215 - Junior

The right-handed reliever, Ewe, is in his first season with Barry University where he has made 12 appearances out of the bullpen and has posted a 2.53 ERA. In 10.2 innings he has struck out 17 batters and carries an opponent's batting average against him of .154. Last spring as a sophomore at Salem Community College he went 5-3 with one save in 14 appearances. In 47.2 innings, he struck out 75 batters and was named to the All-Academic team. He is a native of Pitman, New Jersey.

