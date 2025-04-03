Rox Ink Four More to 2025 Roster

ST. CLOUD, MN - The Rox announce the signing of four more players to the 2025 roster including one returning player from the 2024 roster. Jaixen Frost (University of Iowa) will return for his second season with the Rox, joining him for the upcoming season will be Jonathan Dobis (University of Minnesota), Tanner Recchio (University of St. Thomas) and Jackson Cooke (University of Pittsburgh) are set to join the Rox for the 2025 season.

Frost played in 44 games for the Rox in the 2024 season. Last summer with the Rox, he batted .259 with 20 RBIs and was a key defensive asset to the team. He logged time at 2B, 3B, SS, OF and had some innings on the mound, solidifying himself as a proven utility player for the Rox. The seventh-ranked player in Iowa by Prep Baseball Report coming out of high school, Frost led the state in hitting with a .634 batting average in 2021 and was named to the first-team all-state selection three years in his high school career. Thus far in 2025 with the University of Iowa Hawkeyes, Frost is batting a .312 average and .875 OPS through 61 at-bats.

Dobis was ranked as the No. 7 RHP in Minnesota by the Perfect Game coming out of St. Thomas Academy High School (Mendota Heights, MN) in 2024. In 2023, he tallied 103 strikeouts and a .133 BAA in 74 innings on the mound. His senior year, Dobis posted a 5-1 record with a 0.70 ERA, recording 57 strikeouts over 49 innings. In addition to his pitching prowess, he also batted a .321 average with 21 RBIs. This performance led him to be named all-conference and all-metro honors. Dobis is currently enrolled at the University of Minnesota as a freshman for the 2025 season.

Recchio, a Lakeville, MN native and the No. 4 SS in Minnesota by the Perfect Game coming out of high school, appeared in 36 games during his freshman season with the St. Thomas Tommies. Posting a .260 batting average and tying for 4th in stolen bases in the Summit League. Defensively, Recchio registered 51 putouts and 62 assists, earning a .958 fielding percentage. His standout performance as a true freshman earned him a spot on the 2024 All-Summit League Second Team. Recchio is a former player of fellow Northwoods League organization, the Minnesota Mud Puppies. While there, he posted a .275 average in 142 at-bats. This year as a sophomore with the Tommies, he is posting a .386 batting average and .945 OPS.

Jackson Cooke, an alumnus of Edina High School, was ranked as the fifth-best catcher in the state by the Perfect Game in his class. Cooke was recognized as a Perfect Game Preseason All-American heading into his senior year campaign. Cooke played for both the Mankato Moondogs and the Thunder Bay Border Cats the previous two summers. Last summer in Thunder Bay, Cooke batted a .304 average and had 40 RBIs which earned him a spot at the NWL all-star game. So far with the University of Pittsburgh, Cooke is batting a .263 average with four home runs.

The Rox home opener is May 30th at 7:05 PM! There will be a post-game fireworks show presented by Coborn's. For a complete game schedule and to download the schedule to your phone, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule. For ticket packages and youth baseball camps throughout the summer visit stcloudrox.com.

