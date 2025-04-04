Geck, Marquis Set to Join Hot Tots

April 4, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Minot Hot Tots News Release







Minot, ND - One month into the Division I college baseball season, a few future Hot Tots are making a big impact on their new spring teams. That progress looks to continue when these two batters venture to Minot for the upcoming summer season.

Ryan Geck, Infielder, University of Arkansas-Little Rock

From Long Beach to Little Rock, one thing remains the same: Ryan Geck can hit. In his first 20 games with the Little Rock Trojans, Geck has kept up a .309 batting average with seven multi-hit games. Before moving to the Natural State, Geck stayed close to home for his first two seasons of college baseball. At Long Beach City College, the Long Beach-native played in 80 games for the Vikings. Over two seasons, Geck drove in 70 runs and hit 14 home runs. His consistent hitting was made evident by a .322 average as a freshman and a .321 average as a sophomore.

Last summer, Geck played in five games for the Battle Creek Battle Jacks of the Great Lakes Division. The Hot Tots will welcome Ryan Geck to Corbett Field for his second season in the Northwoods.

Andrew Marquis, Catcher, Wagner

The son of a 15-year Major Leaguer, freshman catcher Andrew Marquis is on his way to North Dakota for the 2025 Northwoods League season to be a Minot Hot Tot.

Marquis is currently in his first collegiate season at Wagner College, a Division I program in Staten Island, New York. In the extremely early part of the season, Marquis has played in four of the Seahawks 19 games with one run batted in on his statline. The Seahawks are off to a strong start in Northeast Conference play.

In his prep career at Middletown South in New Jersey, Marquis was selected All-Conference and participated in the Garden State Games.

Andrew's father, Jason, spent part of one season nearby with the Minnesota Twins in 2012, going on a nine-home-runs-in-seven-games tear in the Twin Cities.

The Minot Hot Tots are owned by North Dakotans John Bollinger, Glenn Bosch, Terry Daffinrud, Bryan Vibeto, Jarid Lundeen, and Monica Hocking. The organization's mission is to use FUN to make a difference in the lives of fans, their families, local businesses, players, and the communities they serve. John, Glenn, and Terry also own the Bismarck Larks Baseball Team and Funatix Events and have built successful practices that have led to the record breaking season the Hot Tots had in their inaugural year. The Hot Tots sold out Corbett Field for the first time since 1997, and then did it six more times during their first season. They helped impact the community with numerous programs that provided the residents of Minot with family-friendly, free activities to attend and participate in such as the their jersey food drive, STEM Expo, reading program, and more. In their inaugural season they were able to build a strong foundation of using FUN to make a difference in Minot and surrounding areas.

