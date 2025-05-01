Minot Hot Tots Unveil Alternate Identity: Lakeside Lip Rippers

May 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Minot, ND - The Minot Hot Tots are ready to cast a line into uncharted waters this summer with the debut of their one-night-only alternate identity: the Lakeside Lip Rippers!

On Wednesday, May 28, the Hot Tots will trade in their traditional look for something a little wilder as the Lakeside Lip Rippers take the field against the Willmar Stingers- presented by North Dakota Game and Fish. Inspired by the thrill of the catch and North Dakota's deep-rooted fishing culture, Lip Rippers Night will feature custom uniforms, themed ballpark entertainment, and a few surprises guaranteed to make waves.

Game-worn Lip Rippers jerseys will be auctioned off during the game, with all proceeds benefiting Lure 'Em for Life- a local nonprofit dedicated to introducing young people to the joys of fishing- courtesy of Bravera Bank.

"Lip Rippers Night is all about celebrating what makes North Dakota special- our love for fishing, fun, and community," said Hot Tots General Manager Monica Hocking. "It's a unique way to blend our state's outdoor traditions with the excitement of a night at the ballpark. We're thrilled to team up with North Dakota Game and Fish to make it happen and can't wait to see fans get hooked on the fun."

Whether you're a seasoned angler, baseball fanatic, or just in it for a good time, Lip Rippers Night is shaping up to be one of the most unforgettable events of the season at Corbett Field.

Exclusive, limited-edition Lip Rippers merchandise- including hats, shirts, and collectibles- is available now on the Hot Tots website: https://minot-hot-tots.square.site/

While single-game tickets aren't on sale just yet, the Hot Tots are offering fans a chance to reel in a special deal. The first 50 fans to purchase through the link below will receive a ticket to the game and a pair of Lip Rippers Pit Viper sunglasses- all for just $20. Purchase here: https://minot-hot-tots.nwltickets.com/Tickets/SelectPromoSeats?PromoCode=riplips

For more information about Lip Rippers Night, merchandise, or the Minot Hot Tots' 2025 season, visit hottotsbaseball.com or follow the team on social media @HotTotsBaseball.

