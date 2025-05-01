Former Willmar Stinger Noah Cameron Debuts with the Royals

May 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release







Rochester, Minn. - Former Willmar Stinger Noah Cameron made his Major League debut on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Cameron is the 384th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Cameron, who played collegiately at the University of Central Arkansas, played for the Stingers in 2020. He was drafted in the 7th round of the 2021 MLB draft by the Kansas City Royals.

In 2020 with the Stingers, Cameron appeared in three games and was 0-1 with a 5.73 ERA. He struck out nine batters in 11.0 innings.

Cameron started his professional career in 2022 with the Royals Rookie level team in the Arizona Complex League. After three games he was sent to the Columbia Fireflies of the Low-A Carolina League. After seven games in Columbia, he was promoted to the Quad Cities River Bandits of the High-A Midwest League. Over 19 games across the three clubs he had a 3.56 ERA and struck out 99 batters in 54.2 innings.

In 2023 Cameron started the year with Quad Cities. After seven games he moved up to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals of the Double-A Texas League. Over a combined 24 games with both teams, he was 5-12 with a 5.28 ERA. He struck out 132 batters in 107.1 innings while walking 35.

Cameron was in Northwest Arkansas again to begin the 2024 season. After 16 appearances with the Naturals he was promoted to the Omaha Storm Chasers of the Triple-A International League. In 25 total appearances he was 7-6 on the year with a 3.08 ERA. He continued his high strikeout rate with 149 in 128.2 innings.

Prior to his call-up to the Royals, Cameron had pitched in five games in Omaha and was 2-0 with a 3.22 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 22.1 innings. In his Major League debut against the Tampa Bay Rays, Cameron started the game and went 6.1 innings, striking out three and allowing no runs on one hit to get the win.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.