Rox Notch Six More to 2025 Roster

May 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ST. CLOUD, MN - The Rox have signed six additions to the 2025 roster. Owen Marsh (Belmont University), Kaiden Ashton (University of Kansas), Dominic Smaldino (University of California), Collier Barham (Chipola College), Augusto Mungarietta (Northwest Florida State College) and Ethan Gibson (Virginia Tech) are set to join the 2025 roster.

Marsh, who was a big part of the Rox success during the 2023 & 2024 seasons, is signed to return to St. Cloud for the 2025 season. With the Rox last season, he secured 12 strikeouts in 13 innings pitched. Upon his high school graduation in 2022, he was graded as the no. 7 rated RHP by the Perfect Game and rated as the 25th overall player coming out of Colorado. Marsh spent his freshman season at St. Thomas University (MN) followed by a year at St. Petersburg College. So far this year with the Belmont Bruins, Marsh has recorded 23 strikeouts and earned a 3-1 record as a pitcher.

Ashton, from Sapulpa, OK, is set to join the Rox 2025 roster. He currently is an outfielder for the Kansas Jayhawks. Prior to Kansas he spent two years at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College and earned NJCAA Region II All-Region First Team honors in 2023 and 2024. He batted a .406 average, 26 RBIs and 19 stolen bases in 45 games. In high school, he played all three years of baseball at Sapulpa High School where he was named All-State MVP in 2022. He posted a .420 batting average his senior year and participated in the Oklahoma State Games three times.

Smaldino, a sophomore OF/first-baseman at the University of California, will join the Rox roster for the 2025 season. Ranked as the No. 6 first baseman in the state of California upon his high school graduation in 2023 and the 30th ranked first baseman in the country by the Perfect Game. A three-time letterwinner who also led his high school team to back-to-back CIF Southern Section D-I Championships. So far this year with the Golden Bears he has batted in 37 runs and 10 home runs.

Barham, a sophomore RHP at Chipola College, has joined the Rox roster for the 2025 season. He played his freshman season at Louisiana State - Eunice where he threw a .096 ERA with 28 strikeouts and BAA of .184 through 28 innings pitched with the National Champion Bengals. Barham has recorded 18 strikeouts and three saves through 17.1 innings pitched in 2025.

Mungarrieta has joined the Rox 2025 roster after a standout season with the Rochester Honkers last summer. With the Honkers, he posted a .317 batting average and 40 RBIs compiling a .427 OBP and .491 SLG%. Which landed him a spot on the 2025 Northwoods League All-Star Team. Mungarrieta is currently playing at Northwest Florida State CC and batting a .329 batting average through 29 games played. Mungarrieta is signed to join the Kansas Jayhawks in the Fall of 2025.

Gibson, a sophomore at Virginia Tech, was ranked by the Perfect Game as the No. 5 SS in Virginia and the 20th overall player in Virginia upon his high school graduation. In 2024, Gibson played in 29 games as a freshman, scored seven runs and posted a .351 OBP while showcasing a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage. This year with the Hokies, he has played in 35 games and maintained a .655 OPS.

