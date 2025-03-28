Central Michigan Right-Hander to Join Chucks for 2025

Wausau, WI - The Woodchucks are excited to announce Trevor Busyn, a right-handed pitcher from Central Michigan University, will continue to add depth to the pitching roster this summer.

RHP - Trevor Busyn| 6'8" | RHP | Redshirt Sophomore | Central Michigan University

Originally from Clarkston, Michigan, Busyn was a standout at Clarkston High School. He finished his junior year with a 3-0 record with a 1.55 ERA and 18 strikeouts. Last season for Central Michigan University, Busyn pitched for 5 and 2/3 innings, notching 7 strikeouts in relief.

Central Michigan University Baseball has started conference play with a 5-1 record in the Mid-American Conference. Busyn has contributed with relief pitching, striking out two in 2 and 1/3 innings so far.

Opening Day at home for the Wausau Woodchucks 2025 season is Thursday, May 29th at Athletic Park in Wausau. Half and full season tickets, along with ticket packages, group tickets and hospitality areas are on sale now. Single game tickets will go on sale later this spring.

