Mathews Signs with Wausau for Upcoming Season

April 19, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







Wausau, WI - Duncan Mathews, a catcher from the University of South Alabama, will join the Woodchucks roster for the upcoming 2025 season.

C - Duncan Mathews| 5'9" | R/R | Sophomore | University of South Alabama

A Flowood, Mississippi native, Mathews is coming off a strong freshman season with 29 hits, raking in 15 RBIs during the 2024 season. Defensively, he recorded a .981 fielding percentage through 45 total games.

This season, Mathews is batting .356 through 87 at-bats. He has shown consistency at the plate, with 31 hits and driving in 18 runs, while also drawing 24 walks and holding a .513 on-base percentage. Mathews is a defensive asset as well, with a .981 fielding percentage so far in 2025.

Opening Day at home for the Wausau Woodchucks 2025 season is Thursday, May 29th at Athletic Park in Wausau. All tickets are on sale now, including single game tickets, season tickets, and various mini plans. Get yours now by calling 715-845-5055 or going to woodchucks.com!

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 19, 2025

Mathews Signs with Wausau for Upcoming Season - Wausau Woodchucks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.