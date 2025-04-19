Former Fond du Lac Dock Spider Chandler Simpson Debuts with the Rays

FOND DU LAC, WI - Former Fond du Lac Dock Spiders infielder Chandler Simpson made his Major League debut for the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, April 19 against the New York Yankees at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. Simpson becomes the fifth former Fond du Lac Dock Spiders player in the majors, joining Milwaukee Brewers infielder Caleb Durbin, St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Victor Scott, Cardinals right-handed pitcher Ryan Loutos, and Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes as Major Leaguers with Fond du Lac ties. Simpson and Durbin were each called to the majors on the same date - Friday, April 18, 2025. Durbin made his Major League debut on Friday night with the Brewers.

Simpson, who played collegiately at the University of Alabama - Birmingham and Georgia Tech, appeared for the Dock Spiders in 2021. The Atlanta, Georgia, native was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the second round of the 2022 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. In 51 games with the Dock Spiders in 2021, Simpson hit .378 (77-for-204) with three doubles, one triple, 23 RBI, an .831 OPS, and 55 stolen bases. His stolen base total of 55 in 2021 set the single-season Northwoods League record.

Simpson started his professional career in 2022 with the Rookie-level Florida Complex League Rays. Over eighth games in the FCL, he hit .370 and stole eight bases. His 2023 season was spent between Class-A Charleson of the Carolina League and High-A Bowling Green of the South Atlantic League. He and former Dock Spiders teammate Victor Scott tied for the 2023 minor league stolen base crown with a total of 94 stolen bases each.

Simpson finished the 2024 season with 104 stolen bases to become the first minor or Major League player since 2012 to reach 100 stolen bases in a season. His 104 stolen bases set the Rays minor league record, breaking his own record from 2023, when he stole 94 bases. Simpson also participated in the 2024 MLB Futures Game, was recognized as the Rays Minor League Baserunner of the Year for the second time, was named a Double-A All-Star, was selected to the All-MiLB Second Team, and entered 2025 as the No. 4 prospect in the Rays organization, according to MLB.com.

In his Major League debut against the Yankees, Simpson started in center field and batted first. He went 1-for-5 at the plate with a double, a run scored, and one RBI. Prior to his promotion to Tampa Bay, he appeared in 17 games for Triple-A Durham in 2025. Simpson hit .301 (22-for-73) with one triple, eight RBI, and eight stolen bases.

Since the Dock Spiders first season in 2017, they have enjoyed an overall winning record of 282-262 for a .518 winning percentage. They won their first Northwoods League Championship in 2018 and also claimed the League's Wisconsin-Illinois Pod Championship in 2020. A total of 43 former Dock Spiders players have been drafted by Major League Baseball teams, including five selections last season.

