Woodchucks Add Pair of Local Freshman to 2025 Roster

April 29, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







Wausau, WI - The Wausau Woodchucks are excited to welcome Nate Langbehn and Keagen Jirschele to the team for this upcoming season. Langbehn is currently a freshman at Wichita State University while Jirschele is a freshman at South Dakota State University.

RHP - Nate Langbehn| 6'4" | R/R | Freshman | Wichita State University

MIF/RHP - Keagen Jirschele| 5'10" | R/R | Freshman | South Dakota State University

Langbehn is a native of Rothschild, Wisconsin and formerly played at D.C. Everest High School, where he broke the school ERA record with a career ERA of 0.72. In his first season at Wichita State, he has made some relief appearances so far.

Jirschele is originally from Mosinee and played his high school baseball at Mosinee High School, during which he was awarded Division 2 State Player of the Year. This season, he has pitched and played middle infield for the Jackrabbits. Jirschele is currently sitting at a .209 batting average with 18 hits and eight RBIs. On the pitching side, he has had 10.1 innings of work and has notched four strikeouts.

Opening Day at home for the Wausau Woodchucks 2025 season is Thursday, May 29th at Athletic Park in Wausau. All tickets are on sale now, including single game tickets, season tickets, and various mini plans. Get yours now by calling 715-845-5055 or going to woodchucks.com!

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.