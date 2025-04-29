Pit Spitters 2025 Coaching Staff Announced

April 29, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters are excited to announce their 2025 coaching staff, led by newly promoted Field Manager Todd Reid, along with the additions of pitching coach Rocky Mauriello and assistant coach Ryan Gillings.

Known as "Coach T" to his players, Reid has been a key figure in the Pit Spitters organization since its inaugural 2019 season, helping guide the team to Northwoods League championships in 2019 and 2021. Reid's coaching career spans more than 25 years, with over 500 career victories at the NCAA Division III and NAIA levels. A two-time Conference Coach of the Year and accomplished educator with a doctorate in Global Sport Leadership, Reid brings a proven track record of success, leadership, and a deep commitment to player development as he leads the Pit Spitters into a new era.

Returning to Traverse City for the 2025 season, the Pit Spitters welcome back pitching coach Rocky Mauriello. Mauriello previously served in the same role during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, helping guide the Pit Spitters to a championship in 2021. He is currently the pitching coach at Maryville College (TN), where he helped the Scots capture a conference title in 2024. With coaching experience across NAIA, Division I Junior College, Division I, Division III, and Independent League professional baseball, Mauriello brings a wealth of knowledge and a passion for developing young pitchers.

Joining the staff for his first season is assistant coach Ryan Gillings, a Muskegon, MI native and standout collegiate catcher at Aquinas College. Gillings, an All-State honoree and member of Muskegon Catholic Central's Athletics Hall of Fame, currently serves as Catching Coach and Director of Operations at the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff while pursuing his MBA. His leadership, defensive expertise, and energy will add a new dimension to the Pit Spitters dugout in 2025.

"Our staff brings an incredible mix of experience, passion, and commitment to player growth," said Reid. "I'm thrilled to work alongside Rocky and Ryan as we build a championship culture and deliver an exciting season for Pit Spitters fans."

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.