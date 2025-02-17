Pit Spitters Transition to Cashless for 2025 Season

February 17, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters announced today that Turtle Creek Stadium will transition to a fully cashless operation beginning with the 2025 season. This initiative aims to enhance fan safety, streamline transactions, and improve the overall ballpark experience. The Pit Spitters will join the growing number of Northwoods League teams and northern Michigan businesses using contactless payments only.

Following the successful implementation of cashless systems by their sister team, the West Michigan Whitecaps, at LMCU Ballpark in 2022, the Pit Spitters are confident that this change will bring similar benefits to fans in Traverse City.

Key Details of the Cashless Transition:

- Payment Methods: All purchases at Turtle Creek Stadium, including tickets, concessions, merchandise, and parking, will require credit cards, debit cards, or contactless payment methods like Apple Pay and Google Pay.

- Cash-to-Card Assistance: For fans who prefer, or only have cash, strategically placed locations throughout the ballpark will have staff available to assist customers in converting cash to prepaid cards

for use at the stadium or any other location that takes prepaid cards.

- Enhanced Efficiency: Moving to a cashless system is expected to reduce wait times, allowing fans to enjoy more of the game and amenities with shorter lines and quicker transactions. Over 82% of Americans are already using cards on a daily basis and over 80% of Pit Spitters transactions were completed with a credit card in 2024.

- Safety and Security: This transition aligns with our commitment to providing a safe environment by minimizing physical contact and reducing the risks associated with handling cash.

"Our goal is to continually enhance the fan experience at Turtle Creek Stadium," said Jacqueline Holm, General Manager of the Traverse City Pit Spitters. "By adopting a cashless system, we're not only keeping up with modern trends but also prioritizing the safety and convenience of our fans. This change ensures a smoother and more efficient game-day experience for everyone."

The Pit Spitters are dedicated to ensuring a smooth transition for all attendees. Additional information and FAQs about the cashless system will be available on our official website and through social media. Fans who have additional questions on how this might affect their game day experience are encouraged to contact info@pitspitters.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.