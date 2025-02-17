Stingers Add Four New Players for 2025 Season

Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers are excited to welcome Adam Urban, Sam Hunt, Gavin Eddy, and Ryan Tayman to the roster for the upcoming season. These talented newcomers are set to strengthen the team as the Stingers gear up for another thrilling summer of Northwoods League baseball.

Adam Urban - A freshman pitcher at the University of Minnesota, Urban is from Wauwatosa, WI. A standout prospect, he was named to the All-Greater Metro Team twice and earned All-American recognition from Perfect Game. He has also showcased his skills on national stages, competing in the PBR Futures Game (2023), PG Jr. National (2023), and PG National (2024). With his strong background and promising upside, Urban is expected to be a key piece of the Stingers' pitching rotation.

Sam Hunt - A junior catcher at the University of Minnesota, Hunt brings both Division I and Northwoods League experience to the Stingers. The Minneapolis, MN, native previously suited up for the Eau Claire Express in 2021 and 2022 before playing for the Lakeshore Chinooks in 2024. His leadership behind the plate and familiarity with the league will be a valuable asset to the team.

Gavin Eddy - A sophomore pitcher at the University of California - Berkeley, Eddy is a product of Damien and Claremont High Schools in California. He earned Second Team All-Baseline League honors in 2022 and was a First Team All-Palomares League selection as a sophomore in 2021. Though he is new to the Northwoods League, his competitive edge and talent will add depth to the Stingers' pitching staff.

Ryan Tayman - A sophomore catcher at the University of California - Berkeley, Tayman made an immediate impact in his freshman season. He hit .254 (17-for-67) with six home runs, two doubles, 11 RBI, and 12 runs scored. His .552 slugging percentage ranked second on the team and is the highest among all 2025 returnees. He started nine of the first 11 games of his collegiate career and was flawless defensively, posting a 1.000 fielding percentage with 25 putouts and an assist in 26 chances. Tayman's offensive power and defensive reliability make him an exciting addition to the Stingers' lineup.

"We're thrilled to bring Adam, Sam, Gavin, and Ryan to Willmar this summer," said Stingers Co-Owner Marc Jerzak. "These guys bring a great mix of talent, experience, and energy to our roster. We're confident they'll help us have another successful season."

With the home opener on Sunday, June 1st, just around the corner, the Stingers encourage fans to stay connected and support the newest additions to the team. More updates and announcements will be shared as the season approaches.

