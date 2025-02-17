2025 Bismarck Larks Roster Sees Additions

February 17, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Bismarck Larks are excited to introduce the newest additions to our roster powered by Frontier Precision for the upcoming season! These talented newcomers are ready to bring their skills to the field and help power the Larks through another thrilling summer of Northwoods League baseball.

Jan Avila; Infielder, the junior at Rutgers University coming from a strong Big Ten program, Avila brings elite defensive skills and power at the plate. Known for his hustle and leadership, he's a versatile player capable of making big plays. Before joining Rutgers, Avila was a two-year starter at Amarillo College in the JUCO ranks. During his sophomore year, he showcased his talent by playing in 51 games and earning Honorable Mention All-WJCAC honors. He posted an impressive slash line of .336/.424/.692, including 9 home runs, 13 doubles, 6 triples, and 45 RBIs.

The Bismarck Larks' 2025 season kicks off on May 26 against the Mankato Moondogs at ISG Field, with Opening Day at home on May 28 against the St. Cloud Rox at 7:05 PM!

The best way to catch all the action this summer is by becoming a Flock Member. Prioritize quality family time and make unforgettable memories with a Family Ticket Plan for the 2025 season! Enjoy all-inclusive tickets starting at just $27 -the perfect way to experience the best games, all-you-can-eat food, and family-friendly summer fun.

