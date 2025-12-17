Dugout Digest: December Update from General Manager Nate Maddox

Larks Fans,

As we move deeper into the offseason, I wanted to give you another look at where we stand in building this summer's roster. With our head coach already announced and our 2026 schedule officially released, everything is starting to take shape - and I want you to continue to feel connected to the work happening behind the scenes.

We've already signed a strong group of players who represent exactly what we look for: good people first, talented baseball players second. With only 35 roster spots, tough decisions are part of every offseason, but our approach never changes - we bring in young men who compete hard, support each other, and embrace what it means to represent Bismarck.

The players we've signed so far come from competitive college programs across the country, and many bring impressive resumes with them - from all-conference honors to standout junior college seasons to early success at the Division I level. We're excited about who they are as athletes, and even more excited about who they are as teammates and people.

This is also the time of year when our focus naturally shifts toward pitching. Building depth on the mound is critical in a league as competitive as ours, and our scouting team has played a huge role. They've expanded our reach, created new connections, and helped us land arms that fit our style and our culture. Their impact is already showing in the quality of the pitchers we've signed.

I've personally reached out to every player who has already committed to joining us, and the excitement coming from them has been incredible. They're fired up about Bismarck, about joining the Larks, and about playing in front of fans who create one of the most energetic environments in summer baseball. When players choose the Larks, they're choosing you - and they're eager to be part of something special.

While I won't make promises about outcomes, I can confidently say this: our standards are higher than ever, and the roster we're assembling reflects the passion, loyalty, and energy you bring to the ballpark every night. We're building a team that is connected, competitive, and ready to embrace the challenges of a full summer together.

Thank you for supporting us every step of the way. With the schedule out and a strong group of signed players already in place, the countdown to Opening Day is officially on. I'll continue to share updates as we finalize the roster - and I can't wait for you to meet this year's Larks.

Go Larks!

Nate Maddox

General Manager







