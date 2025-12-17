FloSports Acquires Exclusive Media Rights for Northwoods League

Published on December 17, 2025 under Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release







Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League has reached a multi-year agreement with FloSports, securing exclusive global media rights to two of the nation's premier summer collegiate leagues.

Beginning with the 2026 season, all Northwoods League baseball and softball games will stream live and on-demand on FloCollege with support across its content and social channels

The deal brings unprecedented national exposure to the NWL-already established as the largest organized baseball league in the world, with top NCAA talent competing across the Midwest and Canada. Northwoods League softball is also quickly growing as a recognized power in the summer collegiate softball landscape.

Founded in 1994, Northwoods League Baseball has become a cornerstone of player development and fan engagement, with over 410 NWL alumni advancing to Major League Baseball, including stars such as Max Scherzer, Chris Sale, Brandon Crawford, and Pete Alonso. The League's 26 teams, with a footprint spanning Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Iowa, North Dakota, Illinois, Indiana, and Ontario, averaged more than 1 million attendees during recent seasons.

"We are thrilled to announce that Northwoods League baseball has found its exclusive streaming home on FloSports' FloCollege platform," said NWL President/Commissioner Ryan Voz. "This multi-year partnership represents a transformative step forward for our league, our teams, and most importantly, our fans. By partnering with FloSports - the nation's leader in college and developmental sports streaming - every pitch, every hit, and every summer night under the lights will now be available live and on-demand to families, alumni, scouts, and baseball enthusiasts across the country and around the world. This deal ensures that the Northwoods League's unique brand of high-level collegiate summer baseball is more accessible than ever before; while providing our student-athletes with unprecedented national exposure as they chase their professional dreams."

With this partnership, FloSports will deliver comprehensive, high-quality coverage of all regular-season games, playoffs, All-Star events, and additional league programming, ensuring players, scouts, and fans have seamless access across devices and platforms.

Northwoods League Softball was founded in 2024 and will go into the 2026 season with six teams in North Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

"Partnering with FloSports and FloCollege is an exciting and important step in the evolution of Northwoods League Softball," said NWLS President/Commissioner Kathryn Reynolds. "Our goals align in that we both aim to grow the sport of softball by increasing visibility for the sport and its athletes by highlighting the amazing athletes competing across the country."

Mike Levy, Senior Vice President of Rights & Acquisitions at FloSports, added, "The Northwoods League is a proven incubator of elite baseball talent and one of the most exciting properties in collegiate baseball. Now that we are also seeing this same level of talent on the softball side, we are thrilled to bring these two exciting properties to the FloCollege platform and grow their reach."

FloCollege is the global streaming home for live and on-demand coverage of more than 20,000 games available this season. This year, FloCollege has earned more than 2.5 billion video views on social media and more than 16 million video views on the platform.

Flo has committed over $50 million to develop the FloCollege platform through rights fees, broadcast infrastructure, original content, and cutting-edge product development. These investments ensure institutions and fans receive a consistent, high-quality experience across all devices.

FloCollege is now available on nearly all TVs and streaming platforms in the U.S. and Canada including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV, and VIZIO. It is also available via web, mobile apps (iOS and Android). FloCollege subscription options include both monthly and annual plans, with special pricing available to users with a .edu email address. For more information, visit www.FloCollege.com.







Northwoods League Stories from December 17, 2025

FloSports Acquires Exclusive Media Rights for Northwoods League - Northwoods

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.