Willmar Stingers Unleash Bark in the Park Night with South 71 Veterinary Clinic

April 14, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers are excited to bring back Bark in the Park Night, sponsored by South 71 Veterinary Clinic, at Bill Taunton Stadium. Join us on Monday, June 30th, 2025, as the Stingers take on the Mankato MoonDogs.

One unforgettable evening, the stadium will transform into West Central Minnesota's top dog-friendly destination, welcoming pups of all kinds to support the Humane Society of Kandiyohi and Meeker Counties. Fans will get a kick out of seeing Stingers players donning custom jerseys featuring photos of their beloved dogs.

Showcase Your Pup on Game-Day Jerseys

Ready for your dog to shine?

Submit a photo to have it displayed on the Stingers' jerseys during the game. The first 50 fans who send in a photo and purchase the ticket package will see their furry friend's face on the field.

Plus, every submission automatically enters you into a raffle to win one of the 40 exclusive player jerseys, with all proceeds benefiting the Humane Society.

Fundraising for a Pawsome Cause

Get in on the action and help a great cause! Fans at Bark in the Park Night can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to take home one of the unique jerseys. Last year, the raffle raised over $1,000 for the Humane Society, and with the support of South 71 Veterinary Clinic and the Stingers, we're aiming to make an even bigger impact this time around.

How to Get Involved

Want your dog to be a star? Submit a photo via the Stingers' website or social media platforms (Facebook, X, or Instagram). Once your photo is received, a Stingers representative will reach out to finalize your ticket package and secure your dog's spot on the jerseys.

Ticket & Fundraiser Package - $29.00

(What's included?)

- Your dog's photo showcased on all 40 jerseys worn during the game

- Two tickets to Bark in the Park Night, presented by South 71 Veterinary Clinic

- One Dog Ticket for your four-legged pal

- One Raffle Ticket for a shot at winning a specialty jersey

For more information, contact the Willmar Stingers ticket office at 320-222-2010. Keep up with all Stingers news at wctrib.com, your trusted source for Stingers Baseball updates. The 2025 season is proudly presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, offering expert financial guidance to investors.

