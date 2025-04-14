Northwoods League Alums Chase Meidroth and Logan VanWey Debut in MLB

April 14, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release







Rochester, Minn. - Former Kokomo Jackrabbit Chase Meidroth and former Duluth Huskie and La Crosse Logger Logan VanWey made their Major League debuts on Friday, April 11, 2025. Meidroth is the 377th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level and VanWey is the 378th.

Meidroth, who played collegiately at the University of San Diego, played for the Kokomo Jackrabbits in 2021. He was drafted in the 4th round of the 2022 MLB draft by the Boston Red Sox.

In 2021 with the Jackrabbits, Meidroth played in 51 games and hit .345 with one home run, 11 doubles, and 33 runs scored. He drove in 44 and stole five bases.

Meidroth started his professional career in 2022 with the Red Sox team in the Florida Complex League. After three games, he moved up to the Salem Red Sox of the Carolina League. Over 22 combined games between the two teams, he hit. 316 with four home runs, five doubles, and 15 RBI. He stole four bases and scored 19 times.

In 2023 Meidroth started the year with the Greenville Drive of the High A South Atlantic League. He played in 20 games in Greenville before a promotion to the Portland Sea Dogs of the Double A Eastern League. In 111 games between the two clubs, he hit .271 with nine home runs, 19 doubles, and 78 runs scored. He stole 13 bases, drove in 57, and walked 80 times.

Meidroth spent the 2024 season with Worcester of the AAA International League. In 122 games he hit .293 with seven home runs, 57 RBI, and 13 stolen bases. After the season he was traded to the White Sox along with former Wisconsin Rapids Rafter Kyle Teel, Braden Montgomery, and Wikelman Gonzalez for Garrett Crochet.

Meidroth had played in nine games with the Charlotte Knights of the AAA International League before being called up and was hitting .267 with three home runs, four RBI, and two stolen bases.

In his Major League debut against the Boston Red Sox, Meidroth started the game at second base and went 1 for 1 at the plate with three walks, and two runs scored.

Logan VanWey played collegiately at Missouri Southern State University. He played for the Duluth Huskies in 2018 and 2019 and the La Crosse Loggers in 2020. He was signed in 2022 by the Astros as an undrafted free agent out of the Pioneer League.

In 2018 VanWey appeared in 12 games for the Huskies and was 1-3 with a 3.46 ERA. He had 31 strikeouts in 26.0 innings and had one save. In 2019 he was 2-0 in seven games and pitched in 15.1 innings and had 22 strikeouts. In 2020 with La Crosse, VanWey appeared in three games and was 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA across 6.0 innings and had 14 strikeouts.

VanWey started his affiliated professional career in 2022 with the Astros Orange team in the Rookie level Florida Complex League. In four games he was 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA. He struck out 16 batters in 8.0 innings while walking three.

In 2023 VanWey started the year in High A with the Asheville Tourists of the South Atlantic League. After 15 games he was promoted to the Corpus Christi Hooks of the Double A Texas League. He would pitch in 23 games before another promotion, to end the season, to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys of the AAA Pacific Coast League. Over 40 games he was 2-1 with a 3.72 ERA across 48.1 innings. He struck out 63 batters, walked 30, and had three saves.

VanWey spent the full 2024 season in Sugar Land where he went 9-1 with a 3.22 ERA. He struck out 98 in 72.2 innings and had four saves.

The 2025 season saw VanWey begin the year in Sugar Land before his call-up to the Astros. He had appeared in two games and had a 3.00 ERA across 3.0 innings.

In his Major League debut against the Angels, VanWey entered the game in relief and pitched 2.0 innings, allowing no runs and no hits while striking out one.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.