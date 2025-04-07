Celebrate West Central Area Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2025

April 7, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers are proud to join the Kandiyohi County Historical Society in celebrating the West Central Area Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2025. This year's honorees include the 1987 Willmar High School Baseball Team, Tim Haines, and Roger Lesteberg, each of whom has left an indelible mark on the rich baseball history of West Central Minnesota.

The 1987 Willmar High School Baseball Team etched their name in history as the first team from Willmar High School to win a state title. Their remarkable journey to the championship saw them overcome two teams at sub-regions and three at regions before triumphing at the State Tournament. The Cardinals defeated Anoka 3-2, Park of Cottage Grove 5-1, and secured the title with a 5-4 victory over Hopkins in the final game.

Tim Haines, a Paynesville, MN native, is also being honored for his outstanding contributions to the sport. Haines played for Paynesville High School before continuing his career at the University of Wisconsin from 1983 to 1985 and Rochester Community College for one year. Over 20 years, he played for area town teams including Paynesville, Regal, and Watkins. In 1991, Haines earned MVP honors for Regal during their Class C State Championship victory, a testament to his skill and leadership on the field.

Roger Lesteberg (1956-2015), a lifelong resident of Kerkhoven, MN, rounds out this year's inductees. A 1974 graduate of Kerkhoven High School, Lesteberg played baseball in high school and went on to become a standout outfielder for the Norway Lake Sunburg team from 1973 to 1996. He later played with the Raymond Rockets until 2000, leaving a lasting legacy in the region's baseball community.

The Willmar Stingers are especially proud to celebrate this year's inductees, as the organization has deep ties to the West Central Area Baseball Hall of Fame. In 2023, Stingers alumnus Jordan Smith was inducted into the Hall of Fame, recognizing his exceptional contributions both on and off the field. Smith, a fan favorite during his time with the Stingers, exemplified the talent and dedication that continue to define baseball in this region.

"We're thrilled to see the 1987 Willmar High School team, Tim Haines, and Roger Lesteberg honored for their incredible achievements," said Willmar Stingers General Manager Hunter Rommes. "Their legacies inspire our players and fans alike, and we're proud to continue the tradition of excellence in West Central Minnesota baseball, as exemplified by Stingers alumnus Jordan Smith's induction in 2023."

The West Central Minnesota Hall of Fame Class of 2025 induction ceremony will take place Tuesday, April 15th at the Kandiyohi Historical Society building. For more information, contact Jill Wohnoutka at (320) 235-1881 or email director@kandiyohicountyhistory.com.

Lock in Your Seats for Summer Baseball!

Don't miss your chance to see these exciting new players in action at Bill Taunton Stadium! The Kwik Trip Ticket Plans offer the best way to experience Stingers baseball with flexibility and great seating options. Whether you choose the 7-game or 5-game plan, you'll enjoy exclusive benefits, including premium seating and special promotions.

With the home opener set for Sunday, June 1st, now is the perfect time to secure your spot for the 2025 season. Reserve your Kwik Trip Ticket Plan today and get ready for an unforgettable summer of Stingers baseball!

For more information or to purchase your Kwik Trip Ticket Plan, full-season, or half-season tickets, contact the Stingers front office at 320-222-2010 or email info@willmarstingers.com.

The 2025 Stingers season is proudly presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group.

