Dock Spiders to Host Nike Baseball Camp in June

April 7, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, in collaboration with Nike, will host a three-day baseball camp at Herr-Baker Field. The Nike Baseball Camp will take place from June 9-11 and the camp registration fee will include a ticket to the Dock Spiders game on June 10 vs. Wausau at 6:35 p.m. Campers in attendance will also serve as the "Dream Team of the Game" that evening, which includes taking the field with the Dock Spiders for the national anthem.

The Nike Baseball Camp registration is $295 per camper and includes three days of professional-level instruction in which campers will be immersed in a positive and growth-oriented coaching environment. The experienced staff, led by Dock Spiders coaches and players, will work closely with each player to enhance their fielding, hitting, and base-running abilities.

The three-day camp is open to kids aged 6-13 and runs from Monday, June 9 through Wednesday, June 11. The Monday camp will run from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., while Tuesday and Wednesday will run from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Registration is online at the following link:

CLICK HERE.

What's Included in the Registration Fee?

Daily, professional-level baseball instruction and supervision from Dock Spiders players and coaches

Nike Baseball Camp T-shirt, cinch sack, wristband, sticker, and other prizes

Ticket voucher for the June 10 Dock Spiders game

Campers will serve as the "Dream Team of the Game" on June 10, which includes taking the field with the Dock Spiders for the national anthem

Low camper-to-instructor ratio

Daily emphasis on fundamental development

Excellent facilities

The Dock Spiders will begin their ninth season of Northwoods League play during the spring of 2025. Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

