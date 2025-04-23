Willmar Stingers Single-Game Tickets Go on Sale Thursday, May 1st and 2025 Promotional Schedule

WILLMAR, MN - The Willmar Stingers are excited to announce that single-game tickets for the 2025 season will go on sale Thursday, May 1st at 10:00 AM. Fans can purchase tickets online at willmarstingers.com, by phone at (320) 222-2010, or in person at the Stingers ticket office. Don't miss the chance to reserve your seats for what's sure to be a memorable summer of Stingers baseball at Bill Taunton Stadium!

Ticket Packages

Along with tickets going on sale, the Stingers are thrilled to unveil their 2025 Promotional Schedule, packed with exciting giveaways, fan-favorite theme nights, and family-friendly events.

Here's a look at the promotional highlights for the 2025 season:

Wednesday, June 4th

Stingers Baseball Cap Giveaway presented by Heritage Bank & Pioneer Heritage Insurance.

The first 150 fans through the gates will receive a custom Stingers ball cap.

Friday, June 27th

Former Stingers Infielder and current Minnesota Twin Brooks Lee Jersey Giveaway presented by Cash Wise Foods. The first 200 kids 14 and under will receive a Brooks Lee replica jersey.

Monday, June 30th

Bark in the Park presented by South 71 Veterinary Clinic.

Bring your pups for a night of tail-wagging fun, giveaways, and pet-friendly activities. Register your dog's photograph to be featured on the jerseys worn during the game.

Tuesday, July 1st

Veteran's Appreciation Night presented by the Kandiyohi County Veterans Service office.

Join us in recognizing and honoring local veterans with a pre-game picnic and a complimentary ticket for veterans provided by the Kandiyohi County Veterans Services Office.

Tuesday, July 8th

Barry Plush Doll Giveaway presented by Project Turnabout.

The first 150 kids 14 and under will receive a collectible Barry plush doll - a must-have for Stingers fans of all ages.

Saturday, July 19th

Former Stingers pitchers and current Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox Louie & Gus Varland Double Bobblehead Night presented by Schwieters Chevrolet of Willmar. 1st 250 fans will receive a one-of-a-kind custom double brother bobblehead.

Sunday, August 3rd

Classic Car Show Night presented by Country Stop and A&W of New London.

Starting at 2:30 PM, check out classic and unique cars while enjoying live music, food, and drinks at the event.

Full 2025 Promotional Schedule

The 2025 Willmar Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group.

About the Willmar Stingers:

The Willmar Stingers are a member of the Northwoods League, the premier summer collegiate baseball league in North America. The Stingers provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment while showcasing the top college baseball talent from across the country.

For more information about the Willmar Stingers, visit willmarstingers.com or contact the front office (320)222-2010 or info@willmarstingers.com.

