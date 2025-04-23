Rox Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule
April 23, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox are excited to unveil their 2025 promotional schedule, featuring exciting theme nights, giveaways, celebrity appearances and seven fireworks shows. Single-game tickets for the upcoming season will be available starting at 10:00 AM CST on Thursday, April 24.
Fans can purchase tickets by visiting stcloudrox.com, stopping by the Rox Ticket Office located at the Municipal Athletic Complex (MAC), or by calling (320) 240-9798.
The Rox home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 30th with a special appearance from former Minnesota Twins pitcher Pat Mahomes, father of three-time Super Bowl Champion Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. Pat Mahomes will be available for autographs and photos when the gates open at 6:05 PM.
2025 Promotional Highlights Include:
- Seven fireworks shows (5/30, 6/14, 6/27, 7/2, 7/18, 7/25 & 8/8)
- Special guest appearances (Pat Mahomes on May 30, WWE Hall-of-Famer the Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase on August 6)
- Theme nights and Giveaways (bobbleheads, blankets, Chisel plush dolls, & jerseys to highlight a few)
For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule. Season ticket packages, group tickets and Kwik Trip 5-game & 7-game plans are available. Call (320) 240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com to reserve your seats today.
The Rox 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.
