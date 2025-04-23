Rox Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule

April 23, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release







ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox are excited to unveil their 2025 promotional schedule, featuring exciting theme nights, giveaways, celebrity appearances and seven fireworks shows. Single-game tickets for the upcoming season will be available starting at 10:00 AM CST on Thursday, April 24.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting stcloudrox.com, stopping by the Rox Ticket Office located at the Municipal Athletic Complex (MAC), or by calling (320) 240-9798.

The Rox home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 30th with a special appearance from former Minnesota Twins pitcher Pat Mahomes, father of three-time Super Bowl Champion Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. Pat Mahomes will be available for autographs and photos when the gates open at 6:05 PM.

2025 Promotional Highlights Include:

- Seven fireworks shows (5/30, 6/14, 6/27, 7/2, 7/18, 7/25 & 8/8)

- Special guest appearances (Pat Mahomes on May 30, WWE Hall-of-Famer the Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase on August 6)

- Theme nights and Giveaways (bobbleheads, blankets, Chisel plush dolls, & jerseys to highlight a few)

For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule. Season ticket packages, group tickets and Kwik Trip 5-game & 7-game plans are available. Call (320) 240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com to reserve your seats today.

The Rox 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.