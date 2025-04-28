Rox Complete 2025 Coaching Staff

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox are excited to announce the completion of the Rox coaching staff for the 2025 season. Cayden Taylor, Logan Lawrence and Drake Biggins all will serve as Assistant Coaches for the 2025 season working with Field Manager Nick Studdard.

Taylor will serve as the Pitching Coach. Taylor is currently an assistant at Western Texas JC, where he began in the fall of 2024. A former standout at Muskegon CC, Taylor earned all-conference honors and still holds the school's single-season record for WHIP. Taylor takes over for former Rox pitching coach Evan Johnson who is now the Pitching Coach at Youngstown St.

Logan Lawrence will step in as the Rox Hitting Coach for the 2025 season. Currently in his first year on staff at Murray State College, Lawrence brings a strong track record of success from his time at Northwest Florida State College. During his tenure, the program compiled a 74-34 record, capturing back-to-back Panhandle Conference titles, a Region 8 Championship, and finishing as National Runner-Up at the NJCAA Division I World Series in 2024.

Rounding out the coaching staff is Drake Biggins, who will serve as Assistant Coach. Biggins is currently in his second season at Iowa Western JC. A Colorado native and graduate of Ponderosa High School, Biggins began his collegiate playing career at Colby Community College (KS), earning all-conference recognition, and completed his playing days at Wayne State College (NE). Before joining Iowa Western, Biggins was the head baseball trainer at Front Range Baseball Academy, where he spearheaded player development, recruitment, and college placement.

Studdard enters his fifth season with the Rox and his second at the helm as Field Manager. In his debut season leading the Rox, he guided the team to an impressive 45-28 record and secured an appearance at the Great Plains Conference Championship. Over Studdard's five-year tenure with the Rox, he compiled a cumulative record of 194-93.

"We are confident and excited to have a coaching staff in place who will not only continue the winning culture but help Rox players be the best they can be on and off the field," said Rox Managing Partner Scott Schreiner.

The Rox Home Opener is Friday, May 30th and will feature Former Minnesota Twins Pitcher Pat Mahomes and a post-game fireworks show presented by Coborn's. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule. Single game tickets are on sale now. Call (320) 240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com to reserve your seats today.

