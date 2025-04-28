Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

April 28, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







Mequon, WI - Single-game tickets for the Lakeshore Chinooks' 2025 season are officially on sale!

Fans can secure their seats in three easy ways: visit lakeshorechinooks.com and click on the "Buy Tickets" tab, call 262-618-4659, or stop by the Chinooks front office located at N83W13280 Leon Road in Menomonee Falls. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 9:00am to 5:00pm.

Please note: the stadium box office at Moonlight Graham Field will only be open on game days, starting when gates open - one hour before first pitch.

Children two years old and under are admitted free, provided they do not require their own seat. Seniors ages 55 and up will receive a $1 discount. Single-game tickets purchased on the day of a game will see a $2 price increase, so be sure to buy early and save!

Ticket vouchers of all types are now redeemable. Vouchers can be mailed to our office (N83W13280 Leon Road, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051) with tickets held for pickup at Will Call, or redeemed in person at the Chinooks office for immediate exchange.

Season 13 is proudly presented by Kohler Credit Union. The Chinooks will kick off their home slate at Moonlight Graham Field on Friday, May 30th at 6:35pm. Single-game tickets, season ticket memberships, mini-plan packages, and group tickets are all available now. The full promotional schedule is posted on our website - start planning your summer with the Chinooks today!

