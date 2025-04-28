Dock Spiders Announce Watch Parties for the 2025 Season

April 28, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, in collaboration with their corporate partners, have announced five watch parties for select road games at select bars and restaurants in the Fond du Lac area. The watch parties will bring the atmosphere of Herr-Baker Field to the bar as fans can cheer on the Dock Spiders with promotional items, ticket giveaways, and great food and beverage offerings from local restaurants.

Starting on Tuesday, June 3, the Dock Spiders staff will travel to three different bars and restaurants in Fond du Lac, where fans can enjoy food and drink specials, win prizes, and cheer on the team while they're on the road!

Watch parties for the 2025 season will be on the following dates at the locations listed below:

Tuesday, June 3, 6:35 p.m. - Bob's on the Avenue

Tuesday, June 17, 6:35 p.m. - Hotel Retlaw

Wednesday, June 25, 6:05 p.m. - Fond du Lac Beer Company

Monday, July 7, 6:35 p.m. - Bob's on the Avenue

Wednesday, July 9 [Game 2], 6:35 p.m. - Fond du Lac Beer Company

"Over the past few seasons, our road game Watch Parties have been a great way for our team to engage with sports fans in the community," said Dock Spiders General Manager Jim Misudek. "Our free, app-based broadcasts make it incredibly easy to follow Dock Spiders games when the team is away from Herr-Baker Field. Our aim is to have Dock Spiders games on the TV next to the Brewers in every area bar and restaurant all summer long!"

The Dock Spiders will begin their ninth season of Northwoods League play during the spring of 2025. Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.