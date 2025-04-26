Former Fond du Lac Dock Spider Ryan Bergert Debuts with the Padres

FOND DU LAC, WI - Former Fond du Lac Dock Spiders right-handed pitcher Ryan Bergert made his Major League debut for the San Diego Padres on Saturday, April 26 against the Tampa Bay Rays at Petco Park in San Diego. Bergert becomes the sixth former Fond du Lac Dock Spiders player in the majors, joining Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson, Milwaukee Brewers infielder Caleb Durbin, St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Victor Scott, Cardinals right-handed pitcher Ryan Loutos, and Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes as Major Leaguers with Fond du Lac ties. Bergert, Simpson, and Durbin have each made their Major League debuts since the 2025 season started.

Bergert, who played collegiately at West Virginia University, appeared for the Dock Spiders in 2020. The Canton, Ohio, native was selected by the San Diego Padres in the sixth round of the 2021 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. In six games (all starts) with the Dock Spiders in 2020, Bergert pitched to a 2-1 record with a 2.33 ERA (7 ER/27.0 IP), 31 strikeouts, and a 0.926 WHIP. He was a member of the Dock Spiders Wisconsin-Illinois Pod Championship team in 2020.

Bergert began his professional career in 2021 with the Rookie-level Arizona Complex League Padres. Over seven games (three starts) in the ACL, he went 1-0 and pitched to a 0.00 ERA over 11.0 innings with 14 strikeouts. His 2022 season was spent with Class-A Fort Wayne of the Midwest League where Bergert made 24 appearances (all starts) in 2022 and pitched to a 4-10 record with a 5.84 (67 ER/103.1 IP) with 129 strikeouts and a 1.606 WHIP. In 2023, Bergert split the season between High-A Fort Wayne and Double-A San Antonio of the Texas League. He combined to go 6-4 in 23 games (20 starts) with a 2.73 ERA (32 ER/105.2 IP), 126 strikeouts and a 1.164 WHIP. Bergert spent the 2024 season with Double-A San Antonio, where he went 2-10 over 23 appearances (all starts) with a 4.78 ERA (52 ER/98.0 IP) and 87 strikeouts.

Bergert was one of six former Dock Spiders selected to participate in the 2024 Arizona Fall League, was one of 10 former Dock Spiders in Major League Camps during 2025 Spring Training, and is currently the No. 21 prospect in the Padres organization, according to MLB.com.

In his Major League debut against the Rays, Bergert pitched a scoreless eighth inning with one strikeout while allowing one hit. Former Dock Spider Chandler Simpson was responsible for Bergert's first career hit allowed in the majors. Prior to his promotion to San Diego, he appeared in five games (all starts) for Triple-A El Paso in 2025. Bergert went 0-1 with a 5.16 ERA (13 ER/ 22.2 IP) with 24 strikeouts.

Since the Dock Spiders first season in 2017, they have enjoyed an overall winning record of 282-262 for a .518 winning percentage. They won their first Northwoods League Championship in 2018 and also claimed the League's Wisconsin-Illinois Pod Championship in 2020. A total of 43 former Dock Spiders players have been drafted by Major League Baseball teams, including five selections last season.

The Dock Spiders will begin their ninth season of Northwoods League play during May 2025. Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

