Northwoods League Alums Ryan Bergert and Grant Wolfram Debut in MLB

Rochester, Minn. - Former Fond du Lac Dock Spider Ryan Bergert and former Kalamazoo Growler Grant Wolfram made their Major League debuts on April 26 and April 27. Bergert is the 381st former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level and Wolfram is the 382nd.

Bergert, who played collegiately at West Virginia University, played for the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in 2020. He was drafted in the 6th round of the 2021 MLB draft by the San Diego Padres.

In 2020 with the Dock Spiders, Bergert appeared in six games and was 2-1 with a 2.33 ERA in 27.0 innings. He struck out 31 while walking 10.

Bergert started his professional career in 2021 with the Padres Rookie level team in the Arizona Complex League. In seven games he was 1-0 with a 1.64 ERA. He had 14 strikeouts in 11.0 innings.

In 2022 Bergert spent the year with the Fort Wayne TinCaps of the High-A Midwest League. He pitched in 24 games and was 4-10 with a 6.01 ERA. He struck out 129 batters in 103.1 innings.

Bergert would start the 2023 season with Fort Wayne. After 14 games he was sent to the San Antonio Missions of the Double-A Texas League. Between the two clubs he appeared in 23 games and was 6-4 with a 2.90 ERA across 105.2 innings. He struck out 126 batters and had a 1.164 WHIP.

In 2024 Bergert played with the Missions and was 2-10 with 87 strikeouts in 98.0 innings. He had a 5.42 ERA and a 1.347 WHIP

Prior to his call-up to the Padres, Bergert had appeared in five games with the El Paso Chihuahuas of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League. He was 0-1 with 5.16 ERA and had 24 strikeouts in 22.2 innings

In his Major League debut against the Tampa Bay Rays, Bergert entered in the game in relief and pitched 1.0 innings, allowing no runs on one hit.

Grant Wolfram, who played collegiately at Davenport University in Grand Rapids, MI, played for the Growlers in 2016. He was drafted in the 18th round of the 2018 MLB draft by the Texas Rangers.

In 2016 with the Growlers, Wolfram appeared in 13 games and was 2-4 with a 4.25 ERA. He struck out 38 batters in 42.1 innings.

Wolfram spent six seasons in the Rangers system. On December 11, 2024, Wolfram signed a major league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers. He was optioned to the Triple-A Nashville Sounds to begin the 2025 season. Wolfram was promoted to the major leagues for the first time on April 6, 2025. However, he did not appear for Milwaukee and was designated for assignment the next day.

On April 7, 2025, Wolfram was traded to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for Daz Cameron. Across seven minor league seasons Wolfram was 24-12 with a 4.09 ERA. He had 409 strikeouts in 334.2 innings and saved nine games.

In his Major League debut against the Tigers, Wolfram pitched 1.0 innings in relief and allowed two runs on two hits.

