Stick a Fork in It: Pit Spitters Fan Food Vote Returns

March 24, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters Fan Food Submission starts today, and its something you can shake a stick at, literally! The annual Fan Food Submission competition is back, and this year, the theme is "Foods on a Stick." Whether it's sweet, savory, or a twisted take on a ballpark classic, if it can be skewered, it can be submitted!

Calling all home cooks, grill masters, and culinary dare devils, now's your chance to get your idea featured on the Turtle Creek Stadium menu. If your dish doesn't have a skewer, it won't make the cut!

"Including fans in menu creation is my favorite way to add a little extra flavor to the ballpark experience," says Pit Spitters Food and Beverage Manager Charlie Mora. "We're really hoping fans will 'stick it' to the competition and come up with some of the most creative, delicious, and, quite frankly, outrageous dishes we've ever seen!"

Submissions are open now at PitSpitters.com and will be accepted through Monday, April 7. Photos and videos are encouraged (because let's be honest, if you didn't post your food, did you even make it?). The Grand Prize Winner will receive a luxury suite for a game, a ceremonial first pitch, and of course, the ultimate bragging rights as their dish earns a spot on the 2025 Pit Spitters menu!

"The Fan Food Vote has become a staple of our season kick-off, and we can't wait to see what our fans come up with," said Pit Spitters General Manager Jacqueline Holm. "With just 67 days until Opening Day, it's time to sharpen those skewers and start cooking up something unforgettable!"

Last year's winner, with a 'Sweet and Savory' theme was the Honey Sriracha Chicken Waffle, proving that fans have a real taste for bold flavors. Will this year's champion be a deep-fried masterpiece? A dessert on a stick? A next-level kabob? There's only one way to find out, so submit your best stick-based creation today!

For more details, visit PitSpitters.com or check out our social media channels. We can't wait to see what fans bring to the table- on a stick of course!

