Apply Now: Be Part of the 2025 Miracle Minute Presented by MVTV Wireless

March 24, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers are excited to announce that they've once again partnered with MVTV Wireless to bring back the Miracle Minute for the 2025 season at Bill Taunton Stadium. This fan-favorite event allows local groups and non-profits to raise funds for their causes, with the generous support of MVTV Wireless, the official internet provider of the Stingers.

On 10 select nights throughout the season, 10 different area youth groups or non-profit community organizations will have the opportunity to participate in the Miracle Minute presented by MVTV Wireless! Each selected group will receive 20 reserved tickets, courtesy of MVTV Wireless, and an opportunity to promote their cause to the fans at the ballpark.

What is the Miracle Minute?

During one half-inning break, 20 volunteers from the selected organization will have 1 minute to collect as many cash donations as possible from fans running throughout Bill Taunton Stadium. The best part? The organization keeps 100% of the proceeds earned during this exciting "Miracle Minute" event!

Each participating group will also receive:

20 reserved tickets to the game, courtesy of MVTV Wireless.

The chance to set up a booth or distribute information about their organization to all fans in attendance.

How to Participate

Want to participate in the "Miracle Minute" presented by MVTV Wireless? It's simple! Just complete the online form on the Stingers' website, and a Stingers representative will reach out to discuss the next steps and confirm your participation.

Apply Here!

https://bit.ly/4iyERJu

Tickets Available for the 2025 Season

Season ticket packages, group tickets, and Kwik Trip 5-game and 7-game plans are available now for the 2025 season. The Kwik Trip ticket plans include access to premium games throughout the summer, including the 2025 Home Opener and Fan Appreciation Night.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today.

The 2025 season is proudly presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

