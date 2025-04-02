Pit Spitters 2025 Promotional Schedule out Now

April 2, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - Get ready, Pit Spitters fans! The 2025 promotional season at Turtle Creek Stadium is shaping up to be our most exciting yet, packed with unforgettable theme nights, dazzling fireworks, and the return of fan- favorite promotions! Whether you're here for the action on the field, the wacky between-inning entertainment, or just an excuse to dress up like it's 1985, we've got something for everyone this season.

First up to bat, are our day-of-the-week promotions, and there is a ton to get excited about! Family Sundays kick off the week and the first 250 kids in the gates eat FREE! Plus, you don't want to miss out on pre-game autographs and kids run the bases postgame courtesy of Great Wolf Lodge! Mondays feature a different ballpark 'deal' each week, and Tuesdays are Barks and Brews presented by Cheboygan Brewing. You and your pup are invited to join the fun while you sip on ice- cold, half-off, craft beer every Tuesday. Wednesdays continue as Salute to Service brought to you by Turtle Creek Casino and Hotel offering half-price box seat tickets for all veterans, first responders, healthcare workers, teachers, and snowplow drivers. Up next is 2-3-1 Thursdays featuring $2 hotdog and Pepsi Products, $3 Domestic Drafts and $1 Great Lakes Chips! But, nothing screams summer quite like Firework Fridays, lighting up the sky after every Friday night and select non- Fridays this season! Spit-tacular Saturdays & Silver Sluggers presented by Audicare round out the line up, offering half-price box seats for our fans 50 or better, and awesome giveaways and appearances all summer long.

The Pit Spitters also have some incredible Theme Nights to highlight, and we're pulling out all the stops- mark your calendars for:

- Spit on Cancer Night, Saturday, June 21 - Baseball is fun, but making a difference is even better. Join us as we honor and support those impacted by cancer with special jerseys and fundraising efforts for Munson Healthcare. This night is about strength, resilience, and rallying together as a community!

- Dingers, Dugouts and Dives, Wednesday, June 25 - We're firing up the grills and taking a trip to Flavorville Stadium with a night dedicated to bold bites and big flavors. Inspired by everyone's favorite spiky-haired, sunglasses-wearing culinary "guy" and will be a feast for your taste buds and your Instagram feed!

- Up North Cork Dorks Friday, June 27 - The Pit Spitters alternate identity, the Up North Cork Dorks, are back! Wine not come on down to Turtle Creek Stadium and have some fun while we celebrate wine and all things dorky?! Presented by Bonobo Winery.

- Super Splash Day! Tuesday, July 8, 11:05 a.m. - There won't be a dry eye in the house for this one, because it's SUPER SPLASH DAY at Turtle Creek Stadium! Get out of the summer heat and join the Pit Spitters during our day game and bring your bathing suit, cause you're gonna get wet!

- 80's Night, Wednesday, July 9 - Big hair, neon everything, and the best throwback tunes, it's time to moonwalk your way to Turtle Creek Stadium. Whether you're channeling Madonna, rocking a Members Only jacket, or just here for the vintage vibes, this is one rad night you won't want to miss. Plus, special guests The Cherryland Ghostbusters will be in the house!

- Star Wars Night, Friday, July 18- Join us for an epic evening filled with intergalactic fun, themed entertainment, and maybe even a few surprise visits from your favorite characters. Whether you're part of the Rebellion or loyal to the Empire, this is a night you won't want to miss. Lightsabers, costumes, and Star Wars- themed fun--this IS the game you're looking for!

- Dinos in the Dugout, Saturday, July 19- Ed's Dinosaurs Live! is back and ready to bring an incredible, up close dino experience to Turtle Creek Stadium. We're also giving away an awesome river hat to the first 500 fans who are 21+ courtesy of Turtle Creek Casino and Hotel.

- Pickle Night, Tuesday, July 22 - Dill with it! We're celebrating all things briny, crunchy, and delicious. Expect pickle-themed games, pickle-flavored treats, and maybe even a few players in pickle costumes. Get ready to relish the fun!

Additionally, the Pit Spitters are bringing back some of our favorite promotions. Back by popular demand: Barks and Brews, Corgis & Wieners Night, and our College Night shenanigans! Plus, get ready for a few favorites, including an Ag Night, a Tribal Heritage Night Celebration, new this season, and a special Polish Heritage Night. The Pit Spitters are also changing up Princess and Pirate Night to instead include your favorite superheroes from movies and television! Fans are encouraged to dress up and celebrate with us!

The countdown is on, and single-game tickets go on sale April 16th! Be sure to follow us on social media and visit PitSpitters.com for all the latest updates. Get ready, Traverse City- this summer is going to be SPIT-TACULAR! For the full promotional schedule visit PitSpitters.com and click on schedule.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 2, 2025

Pit Spitters 2025 Promotional Schedule out Now - Traverse City Pit Spitters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.