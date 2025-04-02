Kingfish Unveil Kenosha Bombers Alternate Identity

April 2, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







Kenosha, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish have unveiled their alternate identity for the 2025 season featuring a staple of the local Italian cuisine - the meatball bomber sub. In a city with strong Italian roots, this brand features the colors of the Italian flag and Mr. Meatball himself wielding an italian roll to mash meatballs thrown by opposing pitchers. There's many ways to prepare a meatball, but we think that they are best served over the fence.

The vision for the identity was executed by graphic designer Tony Horning from Chanhassen, MN. Merchandise is available for purchase inside the team store inside Historic Simmons Field or online.

The alternate identity will debut on Saturday, July 26th at 6:35 PM for Italian Heritage Night with Post-Game Fireworks. All game-worn jerseys will be available for bidding at the game to conclude at the end of the 7th inning.

