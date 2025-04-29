Cooper Milford Latest to Join MoonDogs

April 29, 2025 - Northwoods League

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







The Mankato MoonDogs would like to welcome outfielder Cooper Milford to the Team for the 2025 season! Milford will join the dog squad from Georgia State University following his first season as a Panther.

Milford is from Blessed Trinity Catholic High School and helped his squad all around the diamond. As a junior, Milford batted .340 with 26 runs scored and 14 RBIs. He also had a team high of 18 stolen bases in his junior year. His speed did not stop there because the following year, he had 37 stolen bases! In his senior year, he batted .394, scored 37 runs, had 20 RBIs, and three home runs!

In his time with the Georgia State Panthers, he has started in 14 games out of 23 appeared in. Milford has 58 at-bats, 12 runs, 15 hits, 9 RBIs, and a home run on the season. So far this season, he has a batting average of .259. Beyond the plate, Milford has 40 total chances in the field, with 35 putouts, 4 assists, and one error.

Milford is ready to be a MoonDog as he says, "Excited to get to work in Mankato this summer!"

Coach Danny Kneeland is also ready for this Panther to get to Mankato as he says, "Cooper is an exciting player who can impact the game in many ways. He's a very explosive athlete and fantastic competitor, and we can't wait to have him in Mankato".

If you want to see Milford and the rest of the MoonDog squad this summer, come out to the ISG field or get your tickets online at www.mankatomoondogs.com or call the office at 507-625-7047!

