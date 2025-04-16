Woodchucks Launch Promotional Schedule for 2025

Wausau, WI - The Wausau Woodchucks are thrilled to announce the promotional schedule for the upcoming 2025 season! This is sure to be an action-packed summer at the ballpark.

We'll be lighting up the sky with post-game fireworks scheduled for six dates this season! The Woodchucks will kick of the fireworks schedule on June 6th presented by American Family Insurance. The next dazzling show will be June 27th is also the Medford Youth Baseball Fundraiser. Celebrate July 4th with the Red, White, and Boom special picnic package and, of course, a spectacular post-game firework show. Wisconsin Chevy Dealers are excited to return this year with Chevy vehicles and fireworks on July 18th. The final two Fridays of the season will send the Woodchucks off with a boom, with Cellcom sponsoring fireworks on August 1st and Crystal Finishing rounding out the schedule on August 8th.

The 2025 season will feature many giveaways to allow fans to show their Woodchuck pride wherever they go! First, on June 5th, the first 500 fans through the gate will receive a replica Away Woodchucks Jersey, courtesy of Festival Foods. Two hats will be given away this year, the first on June 12th, to 500 fans courtesy of the Medical College of Wisconsin, and the second on July 23rd to the first 500 fans over the age of 18, courtesy of the Wisconsin Lottery. The much-anticipated line up of bobbleheads kicks off with the Aspirus Batting Woody bobblehead on July 19th to the first 500 fans. The second bobblehead comes on July 24th, courtesy of Weinbrenner and Thorogood. July 31st will feature a pickleball paddle giveaway for 500, courtesy of Festival Foods. Lastly, on August 5th, 500 fans will receive a hooded t-shirt presented by Miller Lite.

Everyone loves to come out to Athletic Park - especially these very special guests! Some very silly heelers are stopping by Athletic Park once again in 2025 for Hilarious Heeler Day on Sunday, June 29th. Tickets are still available for the exclusive Meet and Greet Heeler Party, complete with food, "fotos", and fun! Thursday, June 10th the ZOOperstars will be making their return to Wausau, filled with plenty of tricks that are sure to make you laugh. Get ready to roll out the read carpet on July 20th when royalty comes to town. Tower Princess and Mermaid Princess will be holding an exclusive meet and greet on the First Base Patio, with ticket holders of this package receiving a Woodchucks Prince or Princess Shirt. Make sure to secure your tickets now!

There are four different t-shirt and ticket packages available this season for fans of all different interests! In addition to the Red, White, and Boom Picnic Package and Prince and Princess Night, we have Back to the Future Night on June 24th and Shark Week Night on July 9th. T-Shirt + Ticket packages must be purchased in advance.

New this year, Monday games will start and 12:05 pm and will be deemed as "Bring a Buddy Monday" featuring BOGO tickets for you and your friends. Popular fan favorites return this year, including Woody's Reading Club Nights presented by Ruder Ware on May 31st, June 22nd, and June 28th, Faith and Family Day on Sunday, June 1st presented by Denyon Homes, the Aspirus Jersey Auction on August 2nd, and rounding out the season with Fan Appreciation Night on August 9th.

Opening Day at home for the Wausau Woodchucks 2025 season is Thursday, May 29th at Athletic Park in Wausau. All tickets are on sale now, including single game, half season, full season, and various ticket packages. Get yours now at woodchucks.com!

