Ean DiPasquale Joins MoonDogs

April 16, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







The Mankato MoonDogs would like to welcome right-handed pitcher Ean DiPasquale to the Team for the 2025 season! DiPasquale will join the dog squad from Minnesota State University, Mankato, following his second season with the Mavericks.

DiPasquale is from Belleville, Illinois, and made his high school experience one to remember. He was an All-Conference infielder as a junior, an All-Conference utility as a senior, and a team captain. The honors do not stop there, as he was also a Saint Louis Metro Collegiate League All-Star.

DiPasquale's 2024 summer was spent at the Clinton LumberKings, where he would appear in 11 games. Out of those 11 games, he started 3, won 4, and had 1 save. DiPasquale pitched 41.2 innings, with 40 strikeouts, and ended his season with an ERA of 1.30.

This season for the Maverick squad, DiPasquale has appeared in 13 games with 2 saves. He has 23 innings pitched, 89 batters faced, and 17 strikeouts. His ERA so far this season is 1.57.

If you want to see DiPasquale and the rest of the MoonDog squad this summer, come out to the ISG field or get your tickets online at www.mankatomoondogs.com or call the office at 507-625-7047!

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.