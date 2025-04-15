Alumni of the Week: Anker and Miranda

For your MoonDogs Alumni of the Week, we have fielder Gabe Miranda and pitcher Jack Anker.

Gabe Miranda is a Northern Kentucky University sophomore, who has been making a huge impact for the Norse squad this season. Last week, Miranda had a batting average of .357 over 4 games played. Adding onto his games last week, he had 4 RBIs, 3 runs scored, and reached base 12 times. Miranda also hit a home run against Youngstown State, making it his ninth of the season!

Miranda played for the MoonDogs last year as a first basemen. He played in a total of 39 games, had 133 at-bats, 17 runs, 33 hits, 3 doubles, and 22 RBIs! He ended his season with the batting average of .248 and the on-base percentage of .384. As a first basemen, Miranda had 305 total chances, 264 putouts, 38 assists, and only 3 errors! Miranda's fielding percentage with the MoonDogs ended at a .990.

Making this his second Alumni of the Week honor is Jack Anker! In Anker's last outting against San Diego State, he pitched a total of 8 innings, with 16 strikeouts, and only 2 hits. This would lead the Fresno State Bulldogs to a 7-0 win, which would be Anker's sixth win of the season. Anker was recognized on 64 Analytics as number 1 in Division 1 pitchers right now. So far this season, Anker's ERA is 5.68, with his last outing being 0.00.

