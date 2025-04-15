Bucks Announce 2025 Riverfront Stadium High School Baseball Schedule

April 15, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Waterloo Bucks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks have announced they will host eight high school baseball events at Riverfront Stadium over the course of the summer. Each date will feature schools from all over the state of Iowa.

Below is a list of the games:

Monday, May 19 - Doubleheader

5:30 pm - Janesville HS vs. North Tama HS

7:30 pm - Second game of doubleheader

Wednesday, June 11 - 2025 Cedar Valley Classic

12:00 pm - Riceville HS vs. Colo-NESCO HS

2:00 pm - Riceville HS vs. Collins-Maxwell HS

4:00 pm - Rockford HS vs. Colo-NESCO HS

6:00 pm - Rockford vs. Collins-Maxwell HS

Friday, June 20 - Doubleheader

5:30 pm - Alburnett HS vs. Columbus Catholic HS

7:30 pm - Second game of doubleheader

Wednesday, June 25 - 2025 Waterloo Bucks Bash

2:00 pm - Burlington Notre Dame HS vs. Kee HS

4:00 pm - Roland-Story HS vs. Burlington Notre Dame HS

6:00 pm - Kee HS vs. Roland-Story HS

Saturday, June 27 - 2025 Line Drive Classic

11:00 am - Maquoketa Valley HS vs. Janesville HS

1:00 pm - Williamsburg HS vs. Washington HS

3:00 pm - Consolation Game

5:00 pm - Championship Game

Saturday, June 28 - 2025 Waterloo Rumble

12:00 pm - St. Ansgar HS vs. Marquette Catholic HS

2:00 pm - Grand View Christian HS vs. Central Lee HS

4:00 pm - Consolation Game

6:00 pm - Championship Game

Monday, June 30 - Doubleheader

6:00 pm - St. Ansgar HS vs. N. Linn HS

8:00 pm - Second game of doubleheader

Wednesday, July 2 - 2025 Riverfront Classic

12:00 pm - Des Moines Christian HS vs. Maquoketa Valley HS

2:00 pm - Maquoketa Valley HS vs. Kee HS

4:00 pm - Des Moines Christian HS vs. Kee HS

Tickets for all high school games may be purchased on the day of each event at the entrance of Riverfront Stadium. Schools interested in playing games or entities interested in renting the stadium are encouraged to reach out to Bucks Assistant General Manager Jordan Yessak at jyessak@waterloobucks.com or (319) 232-0500 x4.

The Bucks open their 31st season of play on Monday, May 26 versus the Duluth Huskies. Season Tickets, Coupon Books, and Group Outings for the 2025 season are now available by calling the Bucks Ticket Line at (319) 232-5633. Bucks team ownership has invested nearly $500,000 in stadium improvements over the last decade including an LED video board, group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

